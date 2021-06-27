From Paris and Milan to Cults: Sonya Angus’s boutique is a dream come true

It was with permed hair and double braces on her teeth, that Sonya Angus unwittingly embarked on an incredible journey to become a globetrotting fashion buyer and boutique owner.

Unbeknown to Sonya at the time, being taken on as a 16-year-old Saturday assistant at a boutique was a job that would change her life forever.

For that job led her to become department store Jenners youngest assistant fashion buyer to date, travelling the world buying from the biggest fashion labels.

But her childhood dream came true four years ago when she opened up her own boutique, Sonya Angus The Unique Boutique in Cults.

“I left school at the end of fifth year,” said Sonya.

“I was always bright and academic but I just didn’t think university was for me.

“Everything changed when I met Sally Benson, or Mrs B, who owned a beautiful gift, jewellery and fashion shop in Edinburgh called Opus One.

“She saw me with my glasses, braces and terrible permed hair and she let me trial as a Saturday girl and I never looked back.

“Mrs B, she saw something in me and without her I wouldn’t be speaking to you today. ”

It’s as simple as that.”

Globetrotting

At the age of just 19, Sonya was travelling to Milan, Paris, Florence and New York as Jenners youngest ever assistant ladieswear buyer.

“My budget was close to £2m a season so I would meet the suppliers, choose the story and put the range together,” says Sonya.

“Then you bought it and it came into Jenners six months later where you would merchandise it on the shop floor, brief your team and then sell it.

“Jenners were amazing in what they invested in their staff.”

Headhunted in Australia

After 12 years at Jenners, Sonya moved to Australia with her husband Grant, a chartered accountant, who secured a secondment to work in Sydney for two years with the firm KPMG.

Despite moving to the other side of the world, Sonya’s reputation as a leading fashion buyer followed her and she was flooded with work offers.

Two years later, the couple moved back to Scotland where they had their children Rachael, and Edward.

Twist of fate

As fate would have it Grant was offered a job to work for the Wood Group in Aberdeen so the couple moved to Cults.

Moving to a new community as a 41-year-old mum with two children, Sonya initially felt a bit isolated.

But all that changed when she started volunteering at the local Chest Heart and Stroke shop in Cults.

“On my first day I promptly burst into tears because I had left my children in school on their first day and I was on my own, ” she recalls.

“But they made me a cup of tea and I’m still on their books as a volunteer nine years later.”

By chance, Yvette, the shop’s manager, told Sonya that a café in a little courtyard behind their shop was up for lease.

“I knew that if I didn’t do it and someone else did then I’d go off my head,” says Sonya.

“So it was another twist of fate and my dream of owning my own boutique came true.”

Aladdin’s cave

Describing her shop as an Aladdin’s cave and a sweetie shop for grown ups, Sonya Angus The Unique Boutique is brimming with expertly curated gifts, furniture, homeware, upcycled and bespoke pieces and fashion, handpicked by Sonya.

Giving local crafters a platform to sell their beautiful products is very important to Sonya, and she also offers a home styling service too.

“Going into the shop is like a warm hug and even when you’re not needing anything, you’ll come out with something,” says Sonya.

“The fashion and homeware goes hand-in-hand so you could come in and buy a wedding present and a wedding outfit.

“The shops guides people through how to accessorise your bedroom, lounge, kitchen, it’s full of treasure.”

Upcycling

Meanwhile, Sonya’s love of upcycling, using Annie Sloan Chalk paint, has led to her doing demonstrations in front of hundreds of people at various Scottish home shows.

“Upcycling makes the shop feel warm and inviting and gives people the confidence to do it themselves”, says Sonya.

Community spirit

As a self-confessed chatterbox, nothing makes Sonya happier than chatting to her customers and working alongside her incredible team of staff who are all local.

“It’s that personal service which you can’t put a price on,” she says.

“You want to be welcomed and have a relationship with your customer and we have that.

“The shop is so much more than just a shop.”

The future looks bright

With her vivacious nature and a love of her local community, it’s no surprise that the Unique Boutique is going from strength to strength.

“I just want to be happy, healthy and serve the community,” Sonya says.

“We’ve achieved so much that I don’t want to let that go.”

For more information, check out the Sonya Angus The Unique Boutique website