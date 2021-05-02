Wark Farm pies produced in the north-east are ‘real triumph’

The concept of farmers’ markets is nothing new, but they continue to hold a dear place in a lot of our hearts.

Like many other things, I’m not afraid to admit that I took farmers’ markets for granted pre-pandemic.

They provide a viable route to market local produce, support regional farmers, growers and producers who sell products made and grown locally, and are great places to source fresh food – what’s not to love?

And as restrictions continue to ease in Scotland, I’ve been delighted to see that not only have restaurants, bars and cafes in the north-east reopened their doors, but farmers’ markets have also been welcomed back with open arms as well.

With that said, I have made it a mission of mine to visit as many as possible in the coming months. First off, I decided to tick Banchory off my list.

I headed to the Banchory Farmers’ Market Facebook page to have a sneak peek of all the local businesses which were set to visit the April market. There were some I was well familiar with and others I failed to recognise, but again, that’s the beauty of the events.

One thing I knew for certain was that my boyfriend and I were going to be tucking into a selection of Wark Farm pies – as well as other bits and bobs too, of course.

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The Food

The pair of us had our alarms set for 7.30am that morning – an early start for a Saturday, but it was probably the quickest I’ve been able to hop out of bed for some time.

Bags packed, we set off at 8am. I was adamant we needed to arrive at 9am sharp (the market’s start time) in order to get our hands on all the pie flavours we were after. And we succeeded.

The market was slowly filling up with people and it was a delight to witness. Socially distanced queues were forming, visitors were chatting and the sun was shining – it really made me thankful for the wonderful and supportive communities we have here in the north-east.

My boyfriend and I made a beeline for the Wark Farm stall, eyeing up the stacks of golden brown delights in front of us which are all made from scratch at the business’ farm in Cushnie, Alford.

We knew exactly what flavours we were opting for – as did my family, who also made some requests.

In our line-up were the vegan nutty carrot, lamb and prune, venison and juniper, and beef and cheese pies. There were also seasonal specials available too, including a lamb and wild garlic pie and spring pea pie. Proving too tempting, we took those home as well to try out at a later date.

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Each pie is differentiated by a marking on the top, a clever idea thought up by the owners. The bags that the pies are placed in also have charts printed on them to inform customers of which pie is which, another sound move – and something that proved very useful in our case as we didn’t tuck into them until we arrived back home.

As soon as we got through the front door, we headed to the kitchen to pre-heat the oven. Although I adore cold pies (a controversial option for some), my boyfriend was really keen to warm them up ahead of our tasting session.

First up, the venison and juniper pie. Full to the brim with earthy meat – from Glentanar Estate – there were hints of fresh juniper bringing a flowery fruitiness to the treat. The meat was smooth and firm so held together nicely.

When it came to the pastry, it was crisp and flakey. I’d go as far as to say that it was one of the finer pastries I’ve sampled. Boy, I really need to get my hands on that recipe, although even then I definitely wouldn’t be able to do it justice…

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

That same pastry, which is unfortunately created using a top-secret recipe, features on each pie within the Wark Farm pie portfolio – excluding their vegan options, of course, which include a spring pea pie and vegan nutty carrot pie.

I was really intrigued to see whether I could differentiate between the two pastries when digging into the vegan nutty carrot flavour – I could not, and I would be fairly impressed if someone could. The only obvious dissimilarity was in its appearance as it was a slightly lighter shade, but that could easily have been down to having less oven time.

The crust was also dotted with nutty Chia seeds that added a different – but welcomed – texture to the pie. Inside was a creamy mix of shredded carrots and potatoes, combined with chunks of walnuts. The flavours danced on my tongue. And to top it off, the ingredients were also seasoned with ginger, garlic and parsley.

It’s evident that the team put a lot of thought into making sure they provided a top-notch option for their vegan customers. I’m sure the same can be said for the spring pea flavour too.

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Moving onto the lamb and prune pie, this was a real standout and favourite for me. Made with Hebridean lamb, the meat, which was darker in colour, had a gamey and robust taste that balanced beautifully with the sweetness of the prunes. Although subtle, the prune flavour that shone through proved the perfect amount.

While the lamb and prune was the star of the show for me, it was the beef and cheese for my boyfriend. Like the other meaty pies, it held together well. They are made with aged Belted Galloway beef from the business’ organic farm, which was evident in the taste – you couldn’t get any fresher.

Although I often find beef on the rather chewy and dry side, this could not have been any more different. It was tender and almost melted in the mouth. A delicate hint of onion throughout the pie brought out its herby flavour even more, while the cheese element added richness.

Pies demolished and plates cleaned, my boyfriend and I headed to Facebook to search for upcoming local farmers’ market dates. We can’t wait to stop by one – or all of them – to enjoy the pies again in the near future.

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The Verdict

I had always heard fantastic things about Wark Farm’s produce. For some time, they were up there on my list of businesses that I had to try in 2021 – yes, I have a list, and it’s a long one. But now I can fully understand why they were recommended.

Each one had its own delicious flavour profile, the next one boasting completely different aromas and tastes to the last. Both the pastry and mixtures were a joy to eat.

Wark Farm pies are a real triumph. I couldn’t be more delighted that I finally managed to get my hands on them – and I’m sure my boyfriend would agree.

For anyone looking to support local and head out and about this spring/summer, I couldn’t urge you enough to venture to a north-east farmers’ market. Oh, and be sure to pick up some pies while you’re at it.

© Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Price: £10 (£2.50 per pie)

For more information on where to purchase Wark Farm pies or on upcoming markets, visit the business’ Facebook page. Alternatively, visit www.warkfarmpies.co.uk