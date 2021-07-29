Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Society

Talk of the Town – July 29

By Jamie Wilde
29/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Books and Beans have a range of iced teas to keep you cool this summer.
Books and Beans have a range of iced teas to keep you cool this summer.

 

The Noose & Monkey

Bartender Rory West making a cocktail at The Noose & Monkey.

Say the words ‘watermelon sugar’ to any Harry Styles fan and they’ll most likely start singing about beach vibes and wanting that summer feeling. However, say the same words in Aberdeen’s The Noose & Monkey and you’ll be treated to the cocktail of the month at the gastropub, The Watermelon Sugar. Fruity, sugary, watermelonny goodness is abundant in this cocktail. Grab it while it lasts.

Contour Café

Contour Cafe’s Giardino Pizza.

If you can’t get to Italy for sun and pizza this summer, Contour Café has your back. All Contour Café pizza doughs are made from scratch every week – which makes them light and easy to digest – and as well as the classics, its star of the menu is the Giardino pizza, featuring mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella and fresh rocket. Tutto bene.

Books and Beans

Books and Beans barista Erin McDonnal making an iced Latte.

Books and Beans café is a staple on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street for its Fairtrade coffee, good food and huge range of second-hand books. However, with the heat rising this summer, the team are cooling things down a bit with their selection of iced teas and coffees. Perfect with a nice book in the sun, Books and Beans’s koala coffee mascot Gumdrop also approves!

Café 21 Dyce

Cafe 21’s pancake stack looks irresistible.

Train travellers: upon your arrival at Dyce railway station, you need not venture out to find a delicious brunch spot – it’s already at your fingertips at the train station. Dyce’s Café 21 has both sit-in and takeaway options to suit your fancy, but its brunch dishes, including its homemade pancake stack with local berries and maple syrup, deserves to be patiently savoured alongside one of its signature hot chocolates.

Corner Tree Café

Corner Tree Cafe’s ‘affy teas’ are a popular treat.

We all like to treat ourselves once in a while. And if you fancy spoiling yourself this weekend, Corner Tree café’s afternoon teas, aka ‘affy teas’, will hit the spot. Available to sit-in or delivered to your door, enjoy all the traditional trimmings like scones, clotted cream, jam and delicious cupcakes. Even better, pack yourself a bottle of Prosecco and bring it along for BYOB.