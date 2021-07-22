Talk of the Town – July 22

Ballater’s Bridge House Café, open every Thursday to Monday is known for its welcoming atmosphere, warming coffee and tasty home-baked treats. This summer though, why not change things up a bit with the café’s drinks specials? Non-alcoholic mojitos, Long Island iced teas and very berry daiquiris are all sure ways to capture refreshingly sweet sensations from sun-soaked climates right here in the north-east.

Foodstory champions a community focused ethos. Its café, on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, serves mostly plant based and veggie food options. However, Foodstory has now teamed up with local artisan sourdough bread and pastry maker Sourcloud Bakes, to offer a range of delectable bakes including tiramisu and raspberry and mascarpone Danish pastries – which look irresistible.

Tucked in the heart of Aberdeen city centre at The Green, you’ll find Bistro Verde – a self-proclaimed seafood specialist that’s a haven for lovers of ocean delicacies. As well as its catches of the day and cocktail specials, its most popular dishes revolve around pan seared Scottish scallops, which during the summer season you can enjoy alongside white truffle oil, roasted cauliflower puree, kale salt and confit beetroot.

As well as sipping on 99’s popular range of cocktails, its new kitchen residents, How Bao Now, can also treat you to some of the best steamed buns Aberdeen has to offer. Choose between hot, BBQ or fresh bun filling varieties, or go for its sweet alternative as a dessert – a deep fried bao bun tossed in sugar and served with local ice cream from Forest Farm.

Established in 2013, Six Degrees North make artisanal beers inspired by Belgian brewing traditions after its founder, Robert Lindsay, fell in love with the country’s beer culture. This month, its Aberdeen bar launched five new beers on tap and in can, including the soft and juicy Crab With the Golden Claw and the 10.5% Triple IPA, Arenberg – fit for those after a robust brew.