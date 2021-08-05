Talk of the Town – August 5

Belmont Street’s cocktail den The Tippling House is a late-night hideaway for granite city revellers looking for a classy night out. Cocktails not your thing though? Fear not. The Tippling House has just launched its new wine menu with succulent whites, reds and rosés from across the globe to choose from. Order alongside a selection of tasty bar snacks for the perfect food accompaniment.

Situated within walking distance of His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Music Hall, Mi Amore Restaurant on Huntly Street is a great central spot for Italian dining. Traditional Italian favourites as well as a mix of fish and chicken dishes are all available on the menu. But if you’re busy during the week, make the most of its midweek special pizza and pasta deals from its popular takeaway service.

Windmill Brae’s Café Boheme has long been a haven for foodies in Aberdeen. The French fine-dining restaurant is also a popular spot for a Parisian style tipple, but you’d be silly not to indulge in its new five-course tasting menu which oozes with opulence. Scallops, lamb and chocolate crémeux are just a few of the dishes to savour with specially paired wines accompanying every course. Bon Appétit.

Needing some food to spice up your summer? Muchacho is all about feel-good Mexican street food at its Rose Street locale in Aberdeen with tacos, burritos, quesadillas and a ‘secret’ tangy salsa its top menu mainstayers. However, its new BBQ and taco boxes are the perfect option for your next sun-bound picnic venture. Pair with some nice Mexican sodas to keep you cool in the heat.

If you haven’t stopped by The Bike Yard in Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street yet, where have you been? The new alfresco street food yard is home to À La Cart who are whipping up some of the tastiest crepes available in the north-east. By marrying local fruit with classic delights like Nutella and Biscoff, you’re sure to find a sweet concoction that’s right for you.