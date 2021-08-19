Talk of the Town – August 19

Needing something to revive that summer spirit among the grey, gloomy rain? Little Belmont Street’s Cup café in Aberdeen might just do the trick. Alongside its refreshing range of Aperol and cool wines, brighten up your brunch, lunch or afternoon tea with Cup’s signature rainbow bagels which come with a range of fillings. They’re guaranteed to be both positively fun and positively tasty.

Tea as we know it here has been around for ages. But if you’re looking for a cooler, fruitier, more exciting kind of tea, TCHIT Bubble Tea on Aberdeen’s King Street is well worth popping into. As well as its range of more authentic milk teas like Taipei and Oolong, its seasonal fruit iced teas including the Diamond Pomegranate are vegan friendly and refreshingly cool.

Project Pizza has been doing the rounds among Aberdeen’s popular street food spots over the summer including The Bike Yard and Aberdeen beachfront. Known for its strong Italian vibes and distinctly Scottish roots, its latest creation looks sure to be a winner. The Funcy Een pizza comes with seared ceps, chargrilled baby leeks, black garlic, quail eggs and luscious mozzarella. Sounds very funcy, ken?

Langstane Place in Aberdeen is home to Dusk cocktail bar. Classic and creative cocktails, tapas, mixology lessons and live music are all accustom at the low-lit locale. Not keen for a sleep Sunday this weekend? Sundays at Dusk are nothing but fun days with its Havana rum specials, offered in its range of sweet daiquiris or just plain on the rocks – whichever floats your boat.

We may have said sayonara to the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, but why not recapture a taste of Japan with Jw’s Sushi in Huntly Street, Aberdeen? Featuring locally sourced produce in its vast range of sushi and sashimi offerings, it recently brought back its delectable Inari – fried tofu, marinated in a sweet soy sauce, shaped into pouches, stuffed with sushi rice – which is also vegan friendly.