Society: Talk of the Town – June 24

Firemill Pizza & Grill

© Shutterstock / Toyakisphoto

A little food trailer filled with big Italian delights is making a name for itself on Fridays and Saturdays in the leafy Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber. Firemill Pizza & Grill is a family-run, artisan pizza business that first launched during lockdown. Firemill uses authentic ingredients and dough proving processes to create its distinct Neopolitan style pizzas which stand out among the mass-market crowd. Bellissimo!

https://firemillpizzas.co.uk/

Highlanders Bakehouse

© Shutterstock / sonya etchison

Craft coffee, tasty food and artisan bakery breads and bakes are the usual food and drink staples at The Highlanders Bakehouse in Crathie. But its new foot-long kid on the block looks too good to resist. Crispy onions, yellow mustard and fresh tomatoes adorn the Epic Foot-Long Bakehouse Hotdog, which almost caused the Bakehouse to completely sell out of food a few sunny weekends ago.

https://thehighlandersbakehouse.co.uk/

Bonobo Cafe

© DCT Media

Bonobo may be a vegan café, but with its inclusive ethos, it aims to offer products that cater to everyone’s tastes. Open from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays to Sundays, familiar favourites like cheese and ham toasties are given creative vegan alternatives at Bonobo. But the cult star at the locale is undoubtedly Mickey the cat, who’ll no doubt be catching some rays on a hot summer’s day.

https://www.bonobotribe.co.uk/

Butterfly Effect Banchory

© Supplied by Lauren Brook

Having witnessed the success of their first venture in Insch, the team behind Aberdeenshire’s first zero-waste store has now opened a second in Banchory. The store and refillery is 100% plastic free. It sources products from more than 35 local independent businesses and also has a café area where you can relax and enjoy its breakfast and lunch menus plus some local cakes and bakes.

https://www.instagram.com/butterfly_effect_banchory/

Siberia Bar & Hotel

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Winners of last year’s virtual Society Awards, Siberia is a popular mainstayer on Aberdeen’s bustling Belmont Street. New beer taps from the multi award-winning Scottish brewery Fierce Beer have recently been installed. But if beer isn’t your thing, cocktails are also aplenty at Siberia. Its Guava Nice Day is bound to brighten up any day, while frozen daiquiris can provide some cool from the summer sun.

https://siberia-aberdeen.co.uk/