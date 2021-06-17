Society: Talk of the Town – June 17

Orchid Cocktails

Cocktail bars have been graced once again by enthused customers with the easing of lockdown restrictions – and they’ve been so missed. Orchid Cocktails is just one of Aberdeen’s glossy spots that’s been pouring its creative concoctions, including Mango Margaritas and Kiwi Collins’, in its Langstane Place locale once more. Its cocktail delivery service is also still available for those who’d prefer an at-home tasting experience.

https://orchidcocktails.com/

The Stack Restaurant & Bar

Looking to treat dad to a nice meal this Father’s Day? Open from Wednesday to Sunday in the small coastal village of Muchalls, The Stack Restaurant & Bar has you covered with its Father’s Day specials including roast rib of aged beef with cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire pudding and all the trimmings. Pre-booking is essential and its outside seating area can also be enjoyed – if the weather permits.

www.thestackrestaurant.com

Seafood Bothy

Operating out of a retro horse trailer at Stonehaven Pier, Seafood Bothy serves up delightful sea-based delicacies from Thursday to Sunday every week. As well as its main stayers like crab tortilla wraps, the bothy also whips up weekly specials with some of its latest additions including a half lobster with mixed salad, bread and dips. Get yourself down early before it sells out for the day.

https://www.instagram.com/seafoodbothy/

The Eggxorcist

Brunch is never dull at The Eggxorcist on Merkland Road. Nutritional options are aplenty, from its banging bowls to its swanky toasts, with locally sourced eggs from Katy’s Eggs its specialty. However, if you’re looking for vegan alternatives, get involved in its super healthy smoothie and yoghurt bowls which are all topped with a selection of homemade granola, toasted seeds, fruit and berries. Yummy.

https://www.instagram.com/theeggxorcist/

The Richmond Street Deli

Led by mother and daughter duo Leanne and Shannan Coutts, The Richmond Street Deli has been feeding Aberdonians’ appetites for big, flavourful portions of street food for more than a decade. Its new menu arrived recently, featuring funky new additions as well as old favourites including its club sandwiches. But its filthy fries are the real talking point – look out for limited specials each week.

https://www.instagram.com/therichmondstdeli/