Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Society

Society: Talk of the Town – July 15

By Jamie Wilde
15/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Shop apprentice Jay Sellick eats one of the mouthwatering pies at Lurch Monster's Tilly Butcher, Aberdeen.
Shop apprentice Jay Sellick eats one of the mouthwatering pies at Lurch Monster's Tilly Butcher, Aberdeen.

 

Taco Belmont Handcrafted

Taco Belmont Handcrafted are the promising newbies in Aberdeen’s food scene.

The newest kids on the block at Backyard Beach Collective, Links Road, come in the form of Taco Belmont Handcrafted. Oak wood whiskey barrel grilled chicken breast tacos, quesadillas with roasted vegetables and fresh homemade cheese from local dairy supplier Forrest Farm all feature at the street food stall. Watch this space for Taco Belmont Handcrafted making a name for itself in the coming months.

Café Harmony

Peachacoladas, sgroppinos and citrussy Ciroc infusions are some of the new cocktails available at Café Harmony.

Café Harmony has been a popular locale on Aberdeen’s Bon-Accord Terrace for some time. This summer though, the café has been whipping up cool new cocktail specials to bring in the warmer weather in style. Peachacoladas, sgroppinos and citrussy Ciroc infusions are just a handful of the creative options available to enjoy, along with some bites from its tasty food menu.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher

Award-winning Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher butcher’s macaroni and pepperoni pizza pies look majestic.

Glancing down the Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher Instagram page, you’ll find nothing but sheer meaty heaven. As well as traditional butcher items like its weekly funky special sausages, it’s the business’ mouthwatering creations with pies and pastries that look irresistible. Macaroni and pepperoni pizza pies, peppered steak curry bakes, chilli and tequila sausage rolls, nutella cookie pies… whetted your appetite yet? This is a must visit.

AVO

AVO has been a stalwart in the Aberdeen circuit over the last few years, now it’s looking better than ever.

After a tough period with the pandemic during the last six months, AVO are fighting fit once more at the new Backyard @ Union Square street food space. It recently launched its new vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu, which has special collaborations from the likes of Roots Catering with its vegan Korean Fried Chick’aint burger, featuring smashed AVO, pickled cucumber and toasted sesame seeds. Yummy.

Revolution

Fancy a tasty brunch dish and five cocktails? Get on down to Revolution for its boozy brunch special.

For a summer of firsts and thirsts in Aberdeen, Belmont Street’s mainstayer bar, Revolution, ticks all the right boxes. Popular both day and night, its boozy brunch special looks a real winner. For £25pp you get a tasty brunch dish to tuck into whilst sipping on not one, two, three or four, but five cocktails. When Revolution says a boozy brunch, they mean it.