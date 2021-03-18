Symposium Coffee House is perfect spot for good quality food and drinks in the north-east

Whenever the sun has made a rare appearance in recent weeks, you would be right to assume that I’ve headed straight outdoors.

Whether it’s been for a countryside walk or a short drive to a north-east beach or landmark, my family and I have grabbed every opportunity to spend time out of the house. After all, we’ve all been confined to our homes for what feels like a lifetime.

And while we’re all trying to maintain a positive outlook during this difficult period, it can be very challenging.

One thing that has definitely proven to put a smile on my face has been the odd takeaway here and there. So on one of my recent days off – when the sun was shining – my mum and I decided to make a day of it and venture to Fraserburgh.

We initially hadn’t planned to make the trip a foodie-related outing, but out-of-the-blue I suggested trying out Symposium Coffee House, based on Saltoun Square.

There are multiple Symposium Coffee Houses dotted across the north-east and further afield in Peterhead, Elgin, Ellon and Fraserburgh.

For the branch I was opting for, the team is currently operating a click and collect service only. I visited the business’ website, placed my order (to be collected the following morning), made the payment, and waited patiently – something I have never been the greatest at when it comes to food.

The Food

My mum and I had to anticipate what we would fancy the following day. So when it came to collecting our grub, I’m not going to lie, I hadn’t the faintest idea about what I decided to opt for. When the pair of us were handed our bag of goods, it was almost like a lucky dip.

But before opening everything up, the pair of us made way for the beachfront (on Harbour Road) to enjoy our spot of lunch.

One thing we were certain of was our drinks. There were two blackcurrant smoothies and one white americano. It wasn’t until my mum requested a smoothie that I jumped on the bandwagon and did the same – and I was so thankful for this split-second decision.

The smoothies were thick but not overly filling, something that we were pleased about given that we planned on sipping away at them alongside our food. Made with fresh blackcurrants, they were delightfully sweet. And as for my americano, it was just as I expected – velvety with a subtle kick.

We finally unboxed our food and were met with a rainbow of goods. They were just what we needed. For me, it was the chicken, avocado and pesto salad, which comprised chicken served with fresh garden salad and ripe avocado, drizzled with a basil pesto dressing.

The chicken was incredibly tender and pulled apart with ease. The succulent slices had been left to marinate, alongside the other components, with the dressing, adding a herby flavour to the meat and making it even juicier. I’m not normally the biggest fan of dressings, but this one paired marvellously with every element inside the box. Hints of basil, garlic, olive oil and pine nuts were all notable on the palate.

There were also plenty of greens, red peppers and red cabbage, not to mention avocado. This was one of the stars of the show, with its creamy texture contrasting superbly with the chicken and crunchy cabbage (I only wish there were more of it). I took large forkfuls of every ingredient I could fit and savoured every mouthful.

To draw attention back to our fruity smoothies, we couldn’t have picked a better pairing for our lunches. My mum, who had selected a peanut butter and jelly bagel, agreed. Neither of us had sampled the combination of peanut butter and jelly before, with it not being such a popular choice amongst my family, or anyone I know of for that matter, but as soon as she tucked in, the bagel was gone in minutes.

Opting for a multi-grain bagel, it tasted and smelled freshly-baked. Boasting a slight crunch and chew, the bagel was filled with an even amount of nutty – and slightly salty – peanut butter and sweet jelly. The impressive mixture of sweet and savoury rewarded our taste buds.

Both craving something even sweeter, the pair of us were delighted to see that we had ordered two home bakes – a ‘brownie mallow’ and Mars krispie – to follow our main dishes. We split the treats, both of which looked delicious, in half and sampled each simultaneously.

The brownie was mouth-watering, and the drizzling of white chocolate and marshmallows added new textures and complimenting flavours into the mix. The chocolate flavour wasn’t too intense either and, just like any good brownie, the outside was slightly flakey while the inside was gooey.

As for the Mars krispie, it again had a slight drizzling of white chocolate over the top. When we first bit into it, the chocolate flavour was subtle, and notes of caramel and marshmallow were evident. Both went down great as we polished off our hot and cold drinks.

The Verdict

Although the weather may not have completely been in our favour – given the gushes of wind threatening to wipe out our lunch – it failed to dampen our spirits. And after all, the sun was out, so we couldn’t complain.

I’d urge anyone that’s feeling rather blue to head out with a loved one, or solely, to soak up and appreciate their surroundings. And better than that, soak up their surroundings followed by having a bite to eat from a local eatery.

After visiting Symposium Coffee House for the first time, I have ordered from them on multiple occasions again since. I couldn’t wait to do so in fact, asking my boyfriend off the bat if he fancied a trip there for himself.

The food and drinks tasted fresh and delicious. I’ve added the coffee shop to the list of eateries I intend on enjoying a sit-in meal at when restrictions ease once again.

Price: £22.37

Address: 2 Saltoun Square, Fraserburgh