Dress up or down in the north-east with online boutique The Fashion Den

There is something highly satisfying about discovering unique clothing and accessories offered by a small, local boutique.

While you’re guaranteed to feel and look the part flaunting their fashionwear, shopping locally ensures also you’re also doing your part for your community.

So if you’re considering upgrading your wardrobe or treating a loved one to lift their spirits, it’s important to spare a thought for the north-east boutiques that are battling through the pandemic, like many other industries.

Rachel Polignano has always possessed a passion for fashion. And now, she runs her very own online boutique, known as The Fashion Den.

“I spent my university years working part-time in a number of ladies’ clothes shops, including Zara and Miss Selfridge,” Rachel said.

“When I finished university in 2013, I began working as a training coordinator within the oil and gas industry, and have done so ever since.

“After having my firstborn Lucy – who is now three – in 2017, I returned to work part-time. And as she got more independent and I had a little more time on my hands, I started looking into the possibility of doing something else on the side.

“I have always liked to keep busy. My friends and family would agree you’ll very rarely see me sitting still.”

The mum-of-two was always been complimented by others on her style, often being asked where her items were from. This is where the idea of The Fashion Den came into play.

Rachel said: “I have always loved purchasing items of clothing and accessories from small boutiques.

“I love finding unique items that aren’t widely available on the high street and often I would get asked where my items were from.

“I spoke about it for some time with my husband, Richard, who encouraged me to take the plunge and give it a go (running my own business). His words were ‘what have you got to lose?’.

“So I initially started looking for items of stock and, after some trial and error, I found pieces that I was happy enough to sell.

“In August 2019 I launched The Fashion Den’s website and social media pages.”

Rachel operates as a one-woman band from her home set in the Den of Milltimber development in Aberdeen – providing the inspiration for her boutique’s name.

Her boutique offers everything from formal dresses and playsuits to casual tops, jackets, jumpers and trousers.

“I am currently on maternity leave with my second daughter, four-month-old Molly, so I am able to dedicate a little more time to the business – when my husband isn’t offshore,” Rachel added.

“A typical day will see me searching for new stock, posting on social media, updating my website, and packaging and posting orders.

“As for our ranges, The Fashion Den offers affordable and unique items of clothing, shoes and accessories for fashion-conscious ladies of all ages.

“I source my stock from a variety of different wholesalers from all over the world and each day I find I am learning something new about running a business, which I love.

“I pride The Fashion Den on offering items that aren’t widely available and, therefore, I usually only stock a limited number of each item.

“I find this to be a good selling point and you will very rarely see me restock an item.

“The boutique offers everything from casual, lockdown attire (which has been a huge seller this year) to fancy dresses and footwear.

“I try to source items that are currently popular – for example, lots of dresses during wedding season, wooly knits in winter, and loungewear in lockdown.

“All items are available to purchase on my website, which is always kept 100% up to date. These are usually posted within three days via Hermes.”

As Rachel continues to develop her brand, the entrepreneur is “thoroughly enjoying” running her own business.

“The Fashion Den is something I am very proud of,” she added.

“I’m sure other mums would agree that after having children you lose a bit of your own identity, and The Fashion Den has been something I have been able to do for myself.

“I was worried when we first went into lockdown just six months after starting the business that it would collapse, and all my hard work and investment would have gone to waste.

“But in fact, the opposite happened and the support for small businesses has been overwhelming.

“One of the biggest highlights for me was selling out of a number of items within the first 48 hours of launching.

“I will never forget the nerves I felt the day I announced my business venture but all of those nerves disappeared as soon as the first order went through.

“I hope in 2021 I continue to grow the business and source lots of gorgeous items of stock for when lockdown finally ends.”

Visit www.thefashionden.co.uk to browse the business’ product range or find out more information