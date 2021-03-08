Refurnish your interiors with the help of Aberdeen’s Spruce Homeware

If you are considering refurnishing your home, Spruce Homeware will ensure the process is made both simple and enjoyable.

While many of us are often unsure where to start, the online homeware retailer boasts a vast range of products to provide copious amounts of inspiration.

And if it weren’t for Rachel Sim taking the risk of launching her own business amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spruce Homeware would never have come to be.

“At first, I was nervous about starting my own business at a fairly young age,” Rachel said. “However, I knew that I would never know if it could work until I tried.

“I have taken all opportunities I can to learn about the industry, market and business, and have worked hard to create a business I am immensely proud of.”

Rachel graduated from Robert Gordon University in July 2020 when jobs were scarce. But this meant that the entrepreneur had ample time to develop and perfect her brand.

© Supplied by Rachel Sim

She added: “I returned to Robert Gordon University in September that year to begin my postgraduate education, studying MSc Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

“I completed my first semester in December. During the semester I had the opportunity to combine coursework with practical ways to progress my business.

“I have been fortunate that the University has encouraged and supported Spruce Homeware, allowing me to take part in their Entrepreneurship Summer School and communicating with me regularly to support it.

“I applied to the Scottish Institute for Enterprise’s Fresh Ideas competition in December and was delighted to be a winner, earning a cash prize, business mentorship and further training opportunities to help develop the business.

“The money I won will be reinvested in small businesses to be stocked by Spruce Homeware.”

Spruce Homeware offers a great selection of kitchenware, soft furnishings, and home décor – perfect for giving your home a new look.

© Supplied by Rachel Sim

The brand’s spring and summer collection will include products created by several small businesses, meaning that those that shop with Spruce Homeware are not only supporting one local business, but multiple.

“From ceramics and cushions to artwork, we have a wonderful selection to update your home for next season,” Rachel said.

“During the pandemic, when we are all spending so much more time at home, it is so important to have attractive and comfortable spaces to live and work in.

“I have been so impressed with how many small firms have adapted over the past year.

“Furthermore, so many artists and creators have turned their hobbies into a business since lockdown caused furloughs or redundancies.

“Spruce Homeware has started stocking a number of small businesses’ homewares – including Arctis Design candles – and are currently looking for more local artists who create lovely homeware that we can offer.

© Supplied by Rachel Sim

“While the pandemic has encouraged more people to support local and small businesses, shopping from several small online businesses may result in a number of delivery costs.

“Spruce Homeware creates a space where consumers can shop from a selection of small firms’ goods from one website.

“This allows consumers to support their local communities and economy and receive great customer service, without incurring additional delivery charges.”

Since launching in October, Rachel explained that social media has played a large part in growing the business.

“Online platforms and social media have been wonderful tools,” Rachel said. “Without them, we would not have been able to launch our brand at this time.

“We have had the pleasure of building great relationships and a community with friends, family, and customers through different platforms.

“The pandemic had a huge influence on how we developed it. Due to the restrictions, all our business is carried out online and orders are dispatched and processed to meet government guidelines.

© Supplied by Rachel Sim

“Our customers’ safety and wellbeing are at the forefront of all that we do. We will continue to be open 24/7 but will ensure that customers can access our website and receive our goods with minimal risks to their health or wellbeing.

“Orders are delivered directly to customers’ doors to save them having to travel or leave their homes.

“But despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic, I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to spend more time with my family and invest this time into developing Spruce Homeware.”

As the business continues to develop at a rapid speed, Spruce Homeware hopes to offer even more artists a space to share and sell their lovely homewares.

Rachel added: “We are frequently updating our offering to include new products and businesses.

“We are striving to become a more sustainable company, investing in products and a business model which are environmentally friendly. We cannot wait to see where the future takes Spruce Homeware!”

© Supplied by Rachel Sim

Visit www.sprucehomeware.com to view the range and find out more information. Alternatively, visit Spruce Homeware on Facebook or Instragram.