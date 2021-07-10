Passion for fashion: Celebs can’t get enough of Peterhead designer

When a Japanese man proudly shared a photo of himself wearing his new designer t-shirt, it was the ultimate seal of approval for Peterhead fashion designer Raymond Simpson.

For Raymond, this monumental moment proved that despite 5,662 miles of land and water separating Aberdeen and Japan, a taste for luxury menswear transcends global borders.

In a matter of weeks after launching his Japanese inspired online luxury men’s clothing brand Rayelle, the 25-year-old now has customers as far a-field as Milan and Austria not to mention celeb fans including reality TV star Scotty T from MTV’s Geordie Shore.