NYC Bathrooms helps clients achieve the design of their dreams

NYC Bathrooms has cemented itself as one of the most prominent bathroom suppliers in the north-east.

Based at Hardgate in Aberdeen, owner and director Neil Cunningham has spent many years establishing a brand that not only he is proud of, but one that people opt for from the outset when in search of their dream bathroom.

And even in this latest lockdown, he is refusing to be overcome by the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to work behind closed doors on designs.

“At NYC Bathrooms, we offer a full design service using state-of-the-art software,” Neil said. “And although we’re still working on designs for proposed bathrooms, it has been challenging as clients want to be able to see and feel the quality of the products.

“Hopefully, next month we will be able to physically allow people through the doors again and get back to some sort of normality.

© Supplied by Neil Cunningham

“Having been supplying bathrooms to the north-east for the last 18 years from the same premises, word of mouth and repeat business is by far the most positive indication that we made the correct decision to keep on going through all the setbacks.”

The talented business owner studied design and planning at Aberdeen College, before working for a number of bathroom retailers in the local area.

He quickly learned the ropes of the industry and, along with an associate at the time, opened the Bathstore showroom – now known as NYC Bathrooms – in 2003.

“This was run successfully until the franchisor, unfortunately, went into administration and ceased trading in June 2019,” Neil added.

“I decided at this point to continue in the trade and rebrand my business and become an independent retailer. This involved basically starting from scratch.

© Supplied by Neil Cunningham

“I found new computer systems and software, sourced new suppliers and displays, and so on. This was a costly and time-consuming exercise.

“Completely renovating the showroom alone took several months. Most of the work was carried out by myself and my staff who I retained.”

NYC Bathrooms relaunched in January 2020, only to be closed less than three months later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neil said: “We reopened the showroom by appointment only in August.

“Encouragingly, we had a very active few months until forced to close the doors again in late December.

“There are three of us working full-time in the showroom with a combined industry experience of over 40 years.

© Supplied by Neil Cunningham

“We only specialise in bathrooms, therefore we believe we should be the first and last place on your journey to achieving your dream bathroom.

“We now have one of the largest selections of premium brands – including Crosswater, Burlington and Clearwater – and products available in our area. Even in this latest lockdown, I have been negotiating with many new suppliers to bring a wider choice of bathroom products that will suit all tastes and budgets.”

While the pandemic has created a line-up of challenges for business owners like Neil, he does believe the lockdown has encouraged a lot of people to focus on transforming their bathrooms.

“Bathrooms are one of the most lucrative investments you can make in a property,” he said.

© Supplied by Neil Cunningham

“With more and more people working from home and spending much more time in their properties due to the lockdowns, a luxury yet practical bathroom is high on most people’s list of jobs to be done around the house.

“The latest trends we are experiencing are vanity units that provide much-needed storage and large walk-in shower enclosures, as well as matt black or brushed brass taps, showers and accessories.

“Easy maintenance and durability is our aim when designing and suggesting products.

“For inspiration and until such time we can welcome customers back into the showroom, I would recommend people visit our social media pages and website.

“Drop us an email and we can get the ball rolling on creating that Instagram-worthy bathroom you have always desired.”

© Supplied by Neil Cunningham

To find out more information or make an inquiry, email sales@nycbathrooms.co.uk or visit nycbathrooms.co.uk