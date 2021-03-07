Nicola Currie’s passion for baking turns into decorated north-east business – Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes

Mother’s Day is fast-approaching, so it’s time to start searching for a gift to commemorate the special day.

While flowers and indulgent treats are always popular choices, Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes combines the two to create mouth-watering cupcake bouquets.

Based in Daviot, Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes is run by mum-of-two Nicola Currie, who has always had a passion for baking.

The talented baker launched her business in March 2015 and has become well-known in the area for her tasty treats, which not only include her ever-popular cupcake bouquets, but also a range of cheesecakes, rocky roads, brownies, cookie bars and tablets.

Unsure about what to gift the special woman in your life this Mother’s Day? Well, we caught up with Nicola to find out all about what she offers and her background in baking.

Your cupcake bouquets have really caught our eyes, are they your best-selling product?

Yes, my cupcake bouquets are by far my best-selling product, with amazing feedback being received regularly. Even after four years, they are still one of my favourite things to make.

A close second would be my chocolate brownies, which have become renowned locally, always selling out very quickly.

You clearly have a knack for baking. Has it always been something you’re fond of?

Well, my grandfather was a fantastic baker – who made lots of special wedding and celebration cakes – and I loved to help him whenever I could.

Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes was formed in March 2015, with the full support of my family. The business name came from when I was a child when my late grandparents nicknamed me ‘Nickytams’. So in their memory, I decided to name the business that.

After having my second son, I wanted a way to be at home and also progress my skills as a baker, as well as earning a little for the household. Through hard work and dedication, I became more confident and efficient by way of continued learning and training in the field of baking and cake making.

The business has grown progressively over the last five years and now requires my full-time commitment. Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes is fully insured, verified and regularly inspected by Environmental Health. I also hold food hygiene, hazard analysis and critical control points, and allergy awareness accreditation.

Balancing your time between your family and business must be challenging. Do you have any help at all?

It can definitely be challenging, especially during these times where I need to focus on homeschooling as well. However, I often rely on my mother to help out in the kitchen. My husband also helps out with the logistical elements – I couldn’t have done it without them.

That’s great to hear. Tell us more about the treats you offer…

Well, I make a large range of bakes – and taste is my number one priority. These include brownies, rocky roads, cookie bars, Scottish tablet and more. There are plenty of volunteers out of my family and friends who are always willing to sample new ideas that I come up with. I can supply bespoke treats for any occasion, Mother’s Day being one!

Other than the food side of things, I have also run a number of cupcake decorating classes for both beginners and intermediates since starting out, as well as live Facebook feeds showing various methods and tips for baking. I will definitely be looking to do these again in the future.

Have you adapted your services at all over the past year?

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, I came up with the idea to create and deliver Lockdown Survival Treat Boxes while also ensuring contactless doorstep handover. These were a huge success and I received feedback from far afield showing appreciation.

Another recent offering, which actually turned into a huge local demand, was my afternoon tea boxes, where I included a mixture of sweet and savoury content such as sandwiches, scones and sausage rolls. Again, the feedback received was fantastic.

How can orders be placed?

I have a fully functional website and orders can be placed on that. Alternatively, send me an email at nickytams.cakes@hotmail.com if you’d like to find out accurate information regarding delivery and collection – depending on where you live.

Am I right in saying that you’re incredibly proud of the business you’ve built?

I am very proud of what I have achieved up to this point and the customer base that I have established. I now have over 3,000 followers on my social media sites. However, as I am very passionate about my work and feel that I can offer more, I have decided to expand my business and follow my dream of owning my own café.

That’s amazing! Please, tell us more.

I will soon be opening a dedicated premise called Nicky T’s in Oldmeldrum, where lots of tasty cakes and treats, along with a lovely selection of breakfast and lunch options will be on the menu.

The café will consist of both a seated and separate takeaway area. A multi-purpose room will also be available for hire for any groups wanting to run courses, hold meetings, and so on.

Parking for parents and children, disabled individuals and the general public will be on-site as well.

We hope to offer something for everyone, including special dietary requirements and vegan and vegetarian options. In the café, it is our intention to shop local for the majority of ingredients and support local businesses where possible.

For me, the receipt of so much positive feedback and continuous repeat custom gives me the most satisfaction and has definitely driven me to expand the business.

Visit Nickytams Cakes ‘n’ Bakes on Facebook or nickytamscakes.com for more information

Fancy baking your own treats? Take a look at the recipes below to recreate Nickytams’ cookies and chocolate truffles.

Cookies

Ingredients:

125g of butter

125g caster sugar

100g soft brown sugar

1tsp vanilla

Pinch of salt

225g self-raising flour

200g chocolate chips

1 egg

Method:

Preheat oven to 180C. Cream butter with both sugars using a hand mixer. Add the vanilla and mix. Then, add the egg and mix. Add salt and self-raising flour and mix. Once combined, fold in the chocolate chips. Using a baking tray (covered in baking paper), place a dessert spoon full of the mixture onto the paper, leaving space between each one. Bake for approximately 10 minutes. Remove from the oven when the cookies are golden in colour but soft looking in the centre. Leave on the baking tray until completely cool.

Truffles

Ingredients:

30 digestive biscuits

1 can of condensed milk

100g butter

4 heaped dsp of drinking chocolate powder

Chocolate strands or desiccated cocoanut

Method: