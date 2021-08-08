Nana of four behind Ellon’s Dress You up Boutique

What would you expect a grandmother of four to look like?

A neat perm and sensible cardigan perhaps, smart but not particularly noticeable.

Well move aside, because Donna Rose has challenged all stereotypes, and won a legion of loyal customers as a result.

Her hot pink blazer co-ordinates perfectly with her lipstick, and she has donned one of her favourite pairs of wax look trousers, complete with fresh white trainers.

Effortlessly trendy, Donna has been styling women across the north-east from her shop in Ellon for five and a half years.

Dream realised

And despite numerous challenges thanks to the pandemic, Donna is doing a roaring trade at The Dress You Up Boutique, which can be found on Bridge Street.

From people gazing at her gorgeous window displays, to finding that perfect outfit or ordering online, many items can sell out within minutes of hitting the shop floor.

Donna clearly has an eye for fashion, and she welcomes customers of all ages.

She believes that women should be able to wear whatever they want, and helps customers feel confident in their own skin.

Society was lucky enough to browse the rails after Donna finished a busy day of trading, and found out why she adores the world of fashion.

“I’m a nana, with my fifth grandchild on the way,” she said.

“I was in retail for more than 30 years, and then I took a career break to have my family.

“Then I went into beauty therapy, but somehow got side-tracked and here I am. I had always wanted to open my own boutique.

I wanted to sell great clothes at affordable prices. I think ladies like to get a bit of a bargain.”

“I also wanted my items to be different, because there is thousands of the same thing on the high street.

“I know what my customers like, and I have a very loyal customer base.”

Shoppers range in age from teenagers to the more mature, and Donna’s eldest customer is 87 years old.

“Isn’t that amazing,” she said.

I think as you get older there is this stigma in thinking you can’t wear certain things.”

“But you absolutely can.”

Challenging time

Donna’s business has not come without its challenges, from lockdown to the impact of Brexit.

“Brexit has proved to be a massive problem, because some suppliers simply won’t ship to the UK,” she said.

“That can be horrendous, considering the fact that I stock items form France and the rest of Europe.

“I am still here though, and still enjoying it.”

Donna believes that lockdown has caused a shift in how people dress, and some of her items can sell out on the same day they come into stock.

“Some customers will order on the website straight away if they see something they like,” she said. .

During the first lockdown, when we all thought it would be over and done with in three weeks, people wanted to shop shop shop, and made online orders.”

“By the time the second lockdown rolled around, people were wanting lounge wear.

“Now that everything is beginning to open up a bit more, people have their eyes on a nice top and jeans, or a midi dress with a denim jacket and trainers.”

There is one midi dress in particular which is making a stir, with only one size left in the shop.

“People have gone crazy for it,” said Donna.

“It doesn’t look like much on the hanger at all.

“But then people try it on, and wow. It’s the cut of it, it’s very flattering.

“My customers don’t want to buy crop tops, they want something that’s both stylish and classy.

“I’m always happy to give suggestions, and I can tell instantly if a woman walks out the changing room and doesn’t feel comfortable in what she’s wearing.

“That’s no good, you have to feel amazing in what you have on.”

But what’s hiding in Donna’s own wardrobe?

“I must have hundreds of blazers,” she said.

“I love wax look trousers as well.

Midi dresses are really popular at the minute, I think a midi dress with an angel sleeve can look great on anyone.

“Personally, I love a jumpsuit.”

Donna is clearly not short of customers, and it’s not just the people of Ellon who are now dressed to impress.

“People come here from all over,” she said.

“Quite often a bloke will spy something in the window and tell his partner.

“But by the time she arrives, it’s gone. I can change my window displays three times in one day, depending on demand.

“Quite often my customers will tell me that their friend asked where their top was from, and they haven’t wanted to say to prevent them copying.

“Obviously I don’t mind word of mouth at all.

“It’s very rewarding, to make people feel great about themselves. My boutique remains my passion.”

You can find the boutique on Facebook @DressyouupAberdeen