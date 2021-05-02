Choosing the perfect outfit for your first ‘drinks with the girls’ in months can be a tricky task – especially since we have all been lying around in cosy loungewear for so long.

Whether you’re planning boozy brunches, romantic dates or more casual after-work get-togetehers with friends or colleagues, now’s the perfect time to refresh your spring wardrobe and dress up for the occasion.

While some retailers closed their Bon Accord stores due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, the popular shopping centre still has a lot to offer.

From trendy floral shirts to gingham dresses and everything in between, Bon Accord has a whole range of garments and accessories all under one, well, two roofs.

Boasting fashionable retailers including Next, New Look, Quiz and more, the shopping centre has something for everyone.

If you’re unsure where to start or which trends to focus on, check out our favourite pieces you can buy in stores now.

Florals and dresses

While florals for spring may not be ‘groundbreaking’, flower-print dresses and blouses will never go out of style. We especially love New Look’s tie front shirt which would go well with skinny jeans or a one-tone mini skirt. All-over print maxi dresses from Next would also easily make you stand out from the (socially distanced) crowd.

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

Gingham style

If check and plaid patterns are your thing, then make sure you pop into New Look to check out the fast-fashion retailer’s new spring/ summer collection of colourful gingham skirts and dresses.

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

Casual outfits

If you don’t feel like dressing up, then you’ll love these high waisted ripped jeans from New Look that will look amazing paired with a white long line shirt from Quiz. And if you’re already considering buying outfits for summer holidays abroad (fingers crossed), then Next’s selection of summery jersey culottes and print T-shirts from Hobbs may be for you.

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accorrd

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

Accessories

If you don’t want to update your whole spring wardrobe, you can easily add a touch of new style to your outfits with a range of accessories. You could brighten up your casual look with a striking yellow crossbody bag from Hobbs or add an interesting touch to your outfit with a straw tote bag from Deichmann.

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

Shoes

From pastel-coloured platform shoes and Dr Martens’ signature sandals to simple yet stylish white trainers, there are also a lot of springtime shoes to choose from.

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

© Supplied by Bon Accord

For more fashion inspiration, visit www.bonaccordaberdeen.com