Aberdeenshire’s Woodhouse Wines offers impressive drinks range and tastings

Jonathan Simpkin never intended on launching his own drinks business, but it turned out to be the best move he ever made.

Originally working in retail and retail management, the entrepreneur never looked back after being introduced to the wonderful world of all things wine.

And for the past 33 years, he has run Woodhouse Wines, offering a vast selection of wines produced across the globe.

Jonathan said: “When working in retail and retail management, I met a friend that I worked with at the Leicestershire Co-op.

“They introduced me to wine and invited me to a tutored wine tasting, specialising in German wines. This knowledge helped me in securing a job with a wine company in Leicestershire in 1987.

“I was simply looking for an on the road sales opportunity, having tried selling Aerial Photography, and loved it. I was looking for more repeat business and a customer base I could develop.

“Initially, I answered an ad in a jobcentre as a travelling salesman for a wine company. It got me out and about meeting customers, which I enjoyed.

“I would go round with 10 or more bottles of wine conducting tastings in offices, factories and private houses collecting orders as I went.

“I enjoyed it so much, so was surprised when my employment was terminated.

“Undaunted, I tried to get another job within the trade but there weren’t any openings at that time. However, one option was to start my own business, enabling me to carry on doing what I liked best, so I did.”

© Supplied by Jonathan Simpkin

Jonathan had a “real desire” to launch a business of his own. And this would involve continuing what he enjoyed most – meeting people and selling wine.

He said: “I started Woodhouse Wines in April 1988 at Woodhouse Eaves, Loughborough, Leicestershire (hence the name).

“I supply wine to individuals and organisations through tastings, recommendations and my website. I bring the wine and experience to you, either via Zoom, the phone or in person.

“I also offer gift packs during the Christmas period, birthdays, and so on, as well as supply weddings and functions. If you need wine, I will supply it.

“Finding wines to suit everyone’s palate and pocket is important to me. And I try to offer wines for all price brackets.

“The products Woodhouse Wines offers are personally selected by myself and must reflect good quality.

“Quite often my range will consist of wines that have matured and are ready to drink – like Duff Gordon 1994 Vintage Port (the best vintage since 1945) or The Gourmet Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 South Australia.

“But what I try to do is expand people’s appreciation of wine with ‘try before you buy’ and, therefore, allow them to experience something they would have avoided in the past.

“Age is often key. It is something I look for, particularly on red wine. Many of my wines are over five years old – something that is not common in your supermarket. But it doesn’t necessarily mean high prices as I buy much of my wine from auction.”

There are around 150 different wines in Jonathan’s range for consumers to sample. And the business owner prides himself in providing both recognisable and completely unique wines.

© Shutterstock / l i g h t p o e t

“There’s a great amount available in my opinion,” he added. “There’s not too many to be daunting but each one is the best it can be at each price point.

“Some will be familiar while others won’t be, that’s why tasting is important.

“Customers usually have a wine or two that they normally buy (such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio) so I start with those wines.

“In my range, I may suggest a Pinot Gris from New Zealand instead of Pinot Grigio from Italy, it is, in fact, the same grape but grown in such a way as to bring out different taste characteristics.

“Or I may suggest Blackstone Merlot 2016 California with five years ageing (to soften the tannins) and produced with grapes from several vineyards creating a complex and rich example.

“I try to journey with my customers extending their range of wines and developing their palate.

“With regards to how I select my range, I usually receive samples every month. Out of maybe 12 wines that I have selected from a list and carried out some research on, I often only pick one or two that are suitable for the selection.

“I sometimes try these wines with my customers. If they like the wine, I order it – it’s as simple as that. It does mean I have a lot of friends!”

Jonathan has hosted a number of successful virtual tastings during lockdown, something that proved necessary in order to survive.

He said: “The first thing that happened when coronavirus hit was all my appointments for in-person wine tastings were cancelled. Then the restaurants stopped ordering.

© Supplied by Jonathan Simpkin

“However, at the same time, I launched my Woodhouse Wines Facebook page and online wine tastings with Diana Thompson of Wine Events Scotland. Throughout the pandemic, we have hosted over 60 virtual tastings together.

“As an essential service, I was able to deliver to people’s homes all over Scotland, regularly travelling to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hawick and the Borders, Stirling, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I will continue to offer wine tastings via Zoom until restrictions ease, then in-person tastings.

“Delivery is free nationwide for a case of 12, and I’m happy to advise on wines for any kind of event. Customers can order online, via email, telephone or I can come to you.

“My favourite thing about what I do is seeing the delight on people’s faces when I introduce them to a wine and it turns out to be the best wine they have ever tasted.

“Oh, and I’ve also held a wine tasting in the Houses of Parliament for a group of MPs and supplied Cliff Richard with wine for his tour, receiving two backstage passes and meeting the band for a tasting afterwards – they were real highlights.”

As the pandemic has forced Jonathan to rethink how he runs Woodhouse Wines, he says he will continue to respond and adapt to the ever-changing circumstances.

“I was planning to offer online tastings for some time, but the pandemic gave me that push to make it happen,” Jonathan said.

© Shutterstock / Marko Poplasen

“It will remain a part of the business going forward as I am able to link people from across the country for birthday drinks and not have to worry about a designated driver or a taxi.

“I have met many people like myself who by working together have not only survived but thrived and I look forward to working with more independent men and women and seeing where we can help each other grow.”

Visit woodhousewines.co.uk or the Woodhouse Wines Facebook page to find out more information.

A Round of Questions with Jonathan Simpkin

Keen to hear more about the mind behind Woodhouse Wines? Check out how Jonathan got on in our round of questions below.

© Supplied by Jonathan Simpkin

What’s your customer ice breaker?

What would you like to drink first?

It’s the end of your shift – what do you pour yourself?

Another glass of wine, whatever is open, I’ve started so I’ll finish.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

Pink champagne because I’m bubbly, unexpected and good fun.

Most unusual drink or wine you’ve ever tried?

Kamm & Sons Islay Cask British Aperitif with 45 botanicals.

What would the theme song to your average shift be?

I’m So Excited by The Pointers Sisters.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Everything (I can’t close the door).

Best food and drink pairing?

Pink champagne and smoked salmon or Rosemount Balmoral Syrah and venison.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Champagne, sparkling wine and bubbly.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen. What would that be?

Something very strong and warming.

Your favourite superhero/celebrity visits you. Who is it and what do you serve them?

I’d serve Dwayne Johnson Scotch on ‘The Rock’.