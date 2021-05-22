Aberdeenshire’s Delight Café Gallery is haven for fans of coffee and supporting local

In a stressful world, Andy Martin opened Delight Café Gallery to provide a space for people to enjoy quality coffee in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

But other than coffee fans, Delight Café Gallery is a haven for those that appreciate the arts.

It boasts products and works created by a number of local artists, allowing customers to not only cure their hunger cravings but also soak in the exceptional talents of north-east creatives and photographers, including Andy himself.

“Our mission is to have customers feel at home and take time to sit for a while and relax,” Andy, the owner of Delight Café Gallery, said.

“We want them to take time to breathe, sit and gather their thoughts, and meet with a friend while enjoying the beauty of our local area through the photographs and art on display.”

Situated on Boyndie Street in Banff, the quaint venue opened its doors in November 2018 and serves up a range of high-quality food and drinks.

Andy is joined by a team of five, one of them being his daughter Rosie, the café manager.

But the venue may have never been a reality if Andy hadn’t developed his love of landscape photography.

“My background is actually in forestry, managing timber harvesting,” Andy said. “Ill health meant I left forestry in 2010 and at that time, I developed my love of landscape photography.

“I’ve always loved cafés that combine good coffee, art and crafts and a nice relaxed atmosphere.

“So, the idea was born for a small quality café where folks could relax, enjoy great coffee and food in a gallery setting where my photography and other artists work could be displayed.

“The name ‘delight’ was chosen to depict light in photography.

“As for how I developed my expertise in hospitality, they came from having a clear vision of what I wanted to create.

“It involved two years of hard work researching café management and the business side, then a steep learning curve refurbishing a building and learning on the job.

“Feedback from customers and almost exclusively five-star reviews suggest we’re getting there!”

The venue offers a full range of barista-made drinks, from lattes to flat whites, and a line-up of sweet and savoury treats.

“We use and sell bags of Karuna coffee, a small batch roast single blend coffee,” Andy said. “The company works directly with small growers to support them on the ground in a manner similar to fair trade.

“We also have a Columbian house coffee, which has proved very popular, and a ‘coffee of the month’ – these are produced in other areas of the world including India, Tanzania, Honduras, Mexico, Kenya, Uganda, Brazil, Guatemala and Indonesia.

“Other than that, there are hot chocolates, milkshakes and teas to choose from.

“Be sure to come in and try an Americano house-blend first to fully experience the flavour. Then, be bold and try a coffee you haven’t had before.

“As for our food offering, this includes homemade scones, traybakes, cakes, soups, ciapaninis, sandwiches and toasties – a lot of which is made by Rosie.

“If I were to recommend something, I’d say definitely the cheese scones. They’re egg-free and have a hint of paprika in the mix and on top.

“For those visiting, the tables are set out so you can browse the gallery without leaning over someone enjoying their coffee. It’s very deliberate because that’s a bugbear of mine.”

Jigsaws, coasters, tote bags, candles, jewellery and greetings cards are just some of the items available to purchase at Delight Café Gallery.

Andy says it has been “very satisfying” watching his dream café come to life in the past few years. “To take a vision and run with it, see it take shape and become a reality has been amazing,” he added.

“Even more so with the consistently good feedback of satisfied customers. I’m very proud of my daughter and the other staff members for their hard work alongside me to get to this point.

“During the last lockdown, we expanded our gift shop considerably.

“Our first two weeks back have been encouraging particularly with good café footfall, with people glad to get out again.”

A Round of Questions with Andy Martin

Keen to find out more about the owner of Delight Café Gallery? Check out how Andy got on in our round of questions below.

What’s your customer ice breaker?

Hi folks, how are you doing today?

It’s the end of your shift – what do you pour yourself?

I’d pour myself a double shot Americano. As for Rosie, it would be a cider!

If you were a coffee/drink, what would you be and why?

I would be a cappuccino – mostly serious with a bit of froth on top.

Most unusual coffee/drink you’ve ever tried?

Rosie has tried a Mozambique breakfast tea. You could stand your spoon up in the amount of sugar in it…

What would the theme song to your average shift be?

Home by Westlife.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

That would be the bottom of the fridge – Kopperberg, J20 and cloudy lemonade.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

For me, it would be a strawberry and lime Kopperberg, passion fruit J20 and a decent coffee. For Rosie, it would be tea, more tea and Irn Bru.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity Who is it and what do you serve them?

We’d serve Westlife a round of Irish coffees – or Jesus some water.

For more information on Delight Café Gallery, visit the business’ Facebook page. Alternatively, email delight.enterprises@btinternet.com or call 01261 455547.