Aberdeen’s Candy Clouds offers bath bombs ideal for problematic skin

Aiming to create bath bombs that are not only beautiful but also beneficial for all skin types, Laura Coe set up Candy Clouds earlier this year.

Laura’s beauty journey began in September 2019 when she became a consultant for a company known for selling bath bombs based in England.

“I wasn’t very impressed with the quality of their products on my skin – at the time I had eczema and dermatitis – and I was making next to no money, so a friend and I decided to make bath bombs ourselves,” said Laura.

“We set up and started trialling different recipes and we spent many sleepless nights researching lots of different ways to make bath bombs.”

After weeks of experimenting, Laura settled on a moisturising recipe which she claims instantly got rid of the itching and burning sensation her skin conditions made her feel.

She said: “After a few weeks, my eczema had totally disappeared and my daughters’ dry skin had gone too – we couldn’t believe it.”

Laura and her friend continued the business for a year, but they decided to go their separate ways in December last year.

However, Laura decided to carry on making bath bombs as it was her “huge passion”.

She said: “All my family and friends kept telling me not to give up and keep making my products, so I started planning and buying everything I needed to set up a business on my own.”

And it wasn’t long before Laura officially launched her website and Candy Clouds went live in early February.

In addition to bath bombs, Laura also offers shower bars and bath salts, with all Candy Clouds products being vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and SLS-free (sodium lauryl sulfate-free).

Focused on creating handmade bath and shower products, Laura has already launched a few product collections, many of which have the brand’s signature cloud shape.

She said: “We offer pouches of Candy Drops (mini bath bombs) and Candy Sprinkles (bath sprinkles that produce amazing bubbles).

“Our four collections are – Candy Clouds, Cosmic Clouds, Sweet Dreams and Pastel Skies – which is our best-seller.”

While Cosmic Clouds products are sherbet-scented, Sweet Dreams pouches smell off lavender, vanilla and sweet pea.

Laura added: “We also offer a product called Best of Both and it is the ultimate bathing experience as it features the perfect combo of bath sprinkles and Epsom salts.

“The sprinkles give you the bubbles and help moisturise your skin and the Epsom salts are great if you have been doing any psychical activity as they can help ease any muscle or chronic pain.

“Our very popular shower candy bars are great for unblocking your sinuses.

“They fizz away with the magic blend of ingredients including eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils.

“The steam in your shower will leave you feeling very refreshed.

“And our Dead Sea salts have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that help cleanse the pores, which may assist in the clearing up of acne.

“They are great for skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis as they soften and soothe dry and itchy skin.

Customers can currently choose from two different scents – cotton candy and peppermint, menthol and eucalyptus.

Laura added: “We also have some novelty-shaped bath bombs that are really fun -especially for kids.

“There is literally something for everyone and so much more to come.

“My head is full of different ideas that I want to do and I can’t wait to see them all come to life.”

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day present, Candy Clouds has got you covered.

The firm’s Mother’s Day gift set includes a ‘Chill Pill’ bath bomb, Epsom salts, candy sprinkles and a special vanilla biscuit from Aberdeenshire bakery Fancies By Flossy.

All orders need to be placed by Saturday and a personalised message can be included as well.

Laura is also passionate about supporting charities and giving back to her local community.

She said: “We will be supporting local charities that are close to my heart and will highlight an organisation for four to six months at a time.”

At the moment, Candy Clouds raises funds for Aberdeen FC Community Trust, which supports people across all age groups and backgrounds, offering football for life activities and innovative education programmes.

Laura donates 50p from each product sold from her special red and white range.

Currently working from her parents’ home in Newmachar, Laura’s mum will also be part of the small business.

Laura, who focuses on Candy Clouds full-time, said: “My mum Debra Christie is going to play a massive part in the business alongside me.

“She will be making products and also helping me with admin and accounts.

“I wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for my parents – they have literally opened up their home for me to make this happen and I am so grateful.”

While she’s based in Aberdeenshire, Laura’s products have been shipped all over the UK with the help of her brand representatives.

She said: “When I first launched, many people on my Facebook were so excited for me and some of them even got in touch to ask if I was going to be taking on reps to sell my products.

“It wasn’t my initial plan for Candy Clouds, but I now have a lovely bunch of girls helping spread Candy Clouds to the UK we call the team #TEAMCLOUDS.

“In a few years, I would like to see Candy Clouds set up in a warehouse with trucks of orders being posted daily.”

