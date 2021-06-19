Aberdeen yoga guru turns up the heat

Breaking a sweat is pretty normal during exercise, and even somehow satisfying.

Your body has worked hard, and you can mop your brow to prove it.

Attend a class with yoga expert Lori Anderson, and you’ll soon find out that you can take things to a whole new level.

Soaring temperatures of 40 degrees are more akin to a trip abroad, as opposed to a studio at Berryden retail park in Aberdeen.

But having just launched her dream business, Lori is hoping that people will soon adapt to the heated way of life.

She is now offering Original Hot Yoga, with her classes available for all ages and abilities.

But what can be gained from exercising as temperatures soar?

© DCT Media

Well, rather a lot as it turns out.

Lori discovered hot yoga when she was searching for a life change, after a corporate career left her completely burnt out.

From studying in New Zealand to finally securing a premises in the north-east, Lori is hopeful that she can convert fellow Aberdonians.

Change of life

“I remember doing some research because I was looking for something different, but all I came across was boot camps,” said Lori.

“I had read about yoga, but had never even taken a class.

“I gave hot yoga a go and I was completely hooked.

“I was looking for a life change because I was approaching burnt out, after 25 years of senior operational management.

I wanted something that would benefit me mentally and physically.”

Lori lived and practised yoga, before traveling for teacher training in Thailand.

“I took a year and did some mentoring from well established teachers, I also went to Tasmania and New Zealand,” she said.

© DCT Media

“I soaked up everything that was on offer, and by 2015 I was ready to find premises in Aberdeen.

“But every time I found somewhere, the rental was huge.”

A dream realised

Fast forward five years, and Lori had finally found the right site at Berryden.

“That was in January of 2020, then Covid came along,” she said.

“But I think many people have had a lot of self-realisation during lockdown.

“The unique selling point to my classes is the heating system, and I hope people will come along who have never tried yoga before.

© Supplied by Lori Anderson

“People can very quickly start to feel the benefits for both mind and body.

“Physically, my classes can improve your posture, mobility, flexibility and strength.

“Yoga is different for everyone. I used to lead such a hectic life, I was never very good at learning to be still and focus.

“But the heat forces you to slow down and concentrate on your breathing.

It’s moving meditation. You need to stay in the present in order to cope with the heat.

“You can feel this incredible calmness, it’s almost euphoric.”

Lori believes that men in particular can benefit from her classes.

“I think men are alot more receptive of coming to the yoga since the pandemic,” she said.

“It’s just finding the confidence to come along, around 40% of my students are male.

“They can’t remember the last time they touched their toes, because their hamstrings are so tight.

“The heat can really help with that.

“I don’t see myself as a traditional yoga type person.

© DCT Media

“I’ve found my mojo though, and I can’t wait to help other people.

“It was overwhelming for me to first, to feel this good.

“I suffered from Raynaud’s disease, meaning my circulation was poor.

“Since starting Original Hot Yoga, it has regulated itself, as has my low blood pressure to an extent.

“I now pay attention to my sleep pattern, eating and sleep.

“It has changed my life for the better.”

What is Original Hot Yoga?

Lori’s classes consist of a sequence of 26 poses, with two breathing exercises.

They take place in a studio which is heating to 40.5 degrees celsius, with humidity at 40%.

Each class lasts for 90 minutes, and complies with Covid-19 guidelines.