Aberdeen makeup artist promotes self love in beauty industry

Bold red lips or carefully applied eye shadow, smudged at the corners as the pigment dances across the eyelid.

We all have our ways of presenting a face to the world, rummaging through a makeup bag in a bid to perfect our image.

Sometimes it is hastily applied blusher, a brief sizing up of appearance in the rear view mirror before we rush to work.

Or it is the entire contents of our makeup bag, an armour which we slip on in preparation for a tough day ahead.

Whatever your reason for wearing makeup, your relationship with your favourite cosmetics will have undoubtedly changed during the pandemic.

Many women are choosing to embrace a more natural look, with a greater focus on skincare alongside products which don’t dramatically change your appearance.

For makeup artist Georgie Lowen, cosmetics can enable people to feel more confident.

But the 31 year old, who lives in Stonehaven, is also determined that people see the bigger picture.

Georgie, who describes herself as a plus sized beauty blogger, has amassed a following on Instagram, where she gives beauty tips and tricks.

She also shows people to how to achieve looks with tutorials, dubbed ‘Get Ready with Georgie.’

From her love of a smouldering eyeshadow, to why we need to accept pimples and pores, Georgie caught up with Society for a heart to heart.

“I studied fashion design at Gray’s school of Art in Aberdeen,” said Georgie.

“Then I started working in fashion retail, and ended up with the management team at New Look.

“I started writing a beauty and fashion blog which turned into a small YouTube channel.

“Then I decided I wanted a change in career.

“I had no experience in makeup, other than being self taught.”

Georgie swapped a management role for starting out with MAC Cosmetics at Union Square, where she rose to the position of store manager within two years.

When lockdown hit, she found herself turning to makeup once again in a bid to feel positive.

I think everyone found lockdown really hard, myself included,” said Georgie.

“I really struggled, so when I returned to work I was more determined than ever to share the love.

“That’s how #getreadywithgeorgie started.

“It’s just me sitting there doing my hair and makeup on stories, chatting about the products that I use.

“I don’t have a huge following, but it’s a loyal one.”

One the contrary, more than 2000 people follow Georgie’s account, where she tries to keep things real.

“People ask me for certain tutorials and looks,” she said.

“I hope I can help and inspire people.

“I think it’s easy to look at a picture of someone on Instagram, and wish you could be that skilled.

“All it takes is time.

“I like to have fun with makeup because it’s a form of express, even if that’s just a slick of mascara.

Georgie has no qualms about removing her armour however, in a bid to help others feel more confident i

“I am plus sized, and my blog was always focused on plus sized fashion.

“I’ve used fashion and makeup to help my confidence, it can be like an armour.”

Georgie has no qualms about removing her armour however, in a bid to help others feel more confident in their own skin.

I want to share my belief that everybody has flaws, it’s what makes us human,” said Georgie.

“If you need to wear red lippy, that’s what you need to do.

“It’s how you project yourself into the world.

“So many people have insecurities, but my message to people is that I don’t see what you see.

“I want to change people’s attitudes towards how they see themselves.”

Georgie has high hopes of working London fashion week, but isn’t swayed by unrealistic ideals of beauty.

“I would love to break the barriers, I don’t use filters for example,” she said.

“I have pores, chin hairs and pimples. I sit openly with no make up, a Psoriasis flare up and bags under my eyes.

“Being real is the one thing which the beauty industry is missing,” said Georgie.

“I get alot of comments saying my skin looks flawless. So the next day I’ll sit there and say, this is why.

“I’ll show my morning skincare routine, so people know it’s normal to have blemishes or what they perceive as imperfections.”

Next on Georgie’s agenda is her bid to become a trainer for MAC, meaning she could be teaching makeup artists of the future.

“People say that when they watch my videos, it’s like getting ready with a friend,” she said.

“I want to continue with that, I really love what I do.”