Aberdeen’s Dusk Candle Co offers sustainable diffusers, candles and more

Dusk Candle Co – which started as a lockdown hobby – has quickly turned into a small profitable business.

“I made some candles for my friends as housewarming gifts and I found a love for it,” said Shannon Smith, owner of Dusk Candle Co.

“I love high-end candles and I was always spending so much money on luxury retailers, so I was determined to make products that would match their quality and fill my home with scent.”

Working full time as a staff nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and redeployed into a Covid-19 ward in 2020, candle-making provided Shannon with much-needed escapism from her work challenges.

She said: “I now work on the nurse bank so I can choose my shifts to fit around my business.”

© Supplied by Dusk candle co

Shannon makes soy wax candles and melts and reed diffusers in eight different scents. The brand’s four core scents are Mykonos, Suit & Tie, Myrrh & Tonka and Angel’s Share.

She said: “These are all classic scents which are always people-pleasers – they work in the home all year round.

“Mykonos is the perfect fresh scent with warm coconut, amber, almond and bergamot.

“Suit & Tie is more masculine and takes inspiration from a popular luxury cologne.

“Myrrh & Tonka is both sweet and woody at the same time with warm notes of vanilla, almond and tonka bean.

“Angel’s Share is inspired by the aromas in whisky, with floral, rosy notes and undertones of vanilla, toffee and woodsmoke.”

© Supplied by Christie Johnston Ph

The remaining four scents change seasonally.

Shannon said: “These have just recently changed from our winter range into the spring one.

“They are more fresh and fruity and lift the home for the spring/ summer season.

“We also offer beautiful wax melt burners, gift boxes and wick trimmers and candle snuffers.”

Shannon’s most popular scent at the moment is Fifth Avenue from her spring collection.

She said: “It’s a glamorous scent with notes of lychee, rose and raspberry combined with golden vetiver and amber.

“It takes inspiration from a popular luxury perfume.

“From our core range, Myrrh & Tonka is the most popular. I think this is because it’s quite a neutral scent and it’s definitely a people pleaser – everyone seems to love it.

“My personal favourite Dusk Candle Co scent is Black Plum and Rhubarb – I love how strong it is, it completely fills my home and everyone compliments it when they come in.

“It’s very popular with all my friends too.”

Shannon really enjoys experimenting with different scents and fragrances and said she often surprises herself with the scents she creates.

She stated: “I didn’t think I enjoyed fruity scents before I started experimenting with different combinations – I have a scent in the spring collection that is a combination of mango and oud.

“I would have never been drawn to a mango candle before, but the combination with the oud really adds a different element and more depth to the scent.”

© Supplied by Dusk Candle Co

Shannon has also recently introduced a geo-jar range of candles, which has been a hit with her loyal customers.

She said: “These are gorgeous jars in navy, black and clear glass and they come in all four of our spring scents.

“They are exclusive products to The Platform in Macduff which is an amazing gift boutique.

“They have homeware, clothing, gifts and a lovely cafe – so it’s definitely worth a visit now that travelling within Scotland is allowed.”

© Supplied by Christie Johnston Ph

All of Dusk Candle Co’s eye-catching products are made from natural soy wax.

Shannon said: “This means my products burn cleaner and for longer than standard paraffin wax.

“They are all completely vegan and have never been tested on animals.”

Since sustainability is also important to Shannon, Dusk Candle Co’s packaging is completely recyclable.

She added: “I think it is important in 2021 that we all do our bit to seek out environmentally-friendly businesses and reduce our reliance on single-use plastic.”

Shannon creates all Dusk Candle Co products in hr Aberdeen home with the occasional help from her boyfriend Aaron.

© Supplied by Christie Johnston Ph

Visit www.duskcandleco.com for more information and to shop