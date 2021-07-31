Scottish surfing champion Mark Boyd is making waves

Speeding through the icy waves of the Moray Firth with the sea spray on his face was an adrenalin rush that changed Mark Boyd’s life forever.
Buzzing as he emerged from the waves with a small surf board tucked under his arm and endorphins flowing through his body, Mark knew it was a feeling that he would never let go of.
It was that exhilarating day 21 years ago that stirred something deep inside Mark, sparking his journey to become the reigning Scottish surf champion and Scotland’s most capped international surfer.
