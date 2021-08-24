Scottish folk-rock band Tide Lines to perform in Elgin

Scottish folk-rock band Tide Lines is set to bring their unique sound to Elgin next month.

The band is looking forward to performing live again and entertaining Elgin Town Hall audiences on Saturday September 4.

Tide Lines, whose roots run all across the Highlands and Islands down to the West End and South Side of Glasgow, first emerged in the summer of 2016 with the release of their debut single Far Side Of The World.

Tide Lines performed at Hebridean Celtic Festival and Belladrum Festival

The following year they self-released their debut album Dreams We Never Lost, which led to the band selling out shows across the UK.

The Scottish band has also been a resounding success at festivals at home and abroad, playing headline slots to large audiences at the Hebridean Celtic Festival, Belladrum Festival, and headlining the first-ever 8,000 capacity Gathering Festival in Inverness.

Tide Lines released their eagerly-awaited second album Eye Of The Storm last year. The Band – Robert Robertson on guitar and vocals, Ross Wilson on keyboards, Alasdair Turner on guitar, and Gus Munro on drums – recorded and produced the album themselves.

Finding escapism within songs

Robert Robertson said: “Eye of the Storm is a line from the opening track on the album but I think it perfectly sums up the collection of songs as a whole.

“I grew up in a small town and the album attempts to sum up both the natural beauty that surrounded me but also the calmness that sense of community can bring in the midst of an increasingly busy and noisy world.

“Hopefully, some of the escapism can be found within the songs.”

Tide Lines previously won The Rising Sound Of Scotland Award at the Scottish Music Awards and their sell-out show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom in November 2019 was voted one of the top ten gigs at the venue in 2019.

During lockdown – taking his cue from popular musical street performances in France and Italy – Robert sang from the window of his Glasgow flat and was serenaded by a neighbour down the street. His film of this performance has been watched more than one million times.

In addition, the singer’s acoustic sofa session raised several thousand pounds for The Simon Community which helps homeless people in Scotland.

Tickets for the Elgin Town Hall gig are now on sale and can be purchased here.

You may also like…