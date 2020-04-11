Scottish chef Jak O’Donnell creates perfect lamb dish for Easter Sunday

Great British Menu veteran and chef patron of The Sisters restaurants in Glasgow Jak O’Donnell has created the perfect Easter Sunday dish using Scotch Lamb.

Teaming up with The Scotch Kitchen, Jak creates a simple but delicious roast lamb meal using ingredients from her store cupboard and spice rack.

The video forms part of a new Instagram series by the group tasked with promoting the best of Scottish beef, lamb and pork.

The recipe uses a boned and rolled lamb shoulder flavoured with ras el hanout, paprika, turmeric, garlic and ginger.

She then prepares spiced roast carrots and a quick salad to go alongside.

Jak also talks through alternatives for the one-pot dish in case you’ve not got the exact ingredients to hand.

Watch the full recipe below, or on The Scotch Kitchen IGTV page.