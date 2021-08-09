Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

Scotland’s first 4D cardiac scanner unveiled in north-east

By James Wyllie
09/08/2021, 6:00 am
Jennifer McCormick, Margo-Rose McNab and Mark Pether with the 4D scanner at NHS Grampian
Jennifer McCormick, Margo-Rose McNab and Mark Pether with the IQ SPECT CT.

Cardiac patients will have faster appointments – and be exposed to less radiation – as a first-of-its-kind cardiac scanner is unveiled in the north-east.

NHS Grampian has introduced the “world-class” 4D tech, now ready for use in Scotland for the first time.

It will be mainly used by cardiac patients with ischaemic heart disease, which causes their arteries to narrow.

This will help with the growing number of patients requiring multiple scans to see how they respond to treatment over time.

What does this mean for patients?

The IQ SPECT CT produces images in 4D by taking different types of scan at the same time.

While these procedures typically take at last 15 minutes, the new machine can do the same in less than five.

Prof Roger Staff, head of imaging physics at NHS Grampian, said: “The system helps improve patient comfort as people are required to stay still for less time.

“The technology can also work with lower doses of radiation, benefiting both the patient and saving resources.

“Quicker scan times also provide the potential, in future, for patient capacity to be increased – with more scans taking place in the same timeframe.”

Installed by specialists

There are just a handful of IQ SPECT CTs currently in use throughout the UK.

The new system at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is the first of its kind for Scotland.

It is so advanced, a specialist team from Germany had to travel over to ensure it was installed correctly.

Prof Staff said the department is “delighted” with the addition, adding: “It represents a cutting-edge development for cardiac and cancer services in the region and keeps us at the forefront of diagnostic technology.”

