Runrig have made their fans’ dreams come true – and announced they are performing an extra farewell concert in Stirling later this year.

Tickets for The Last Dance, due to be held on August 18, sold out in record time. All 25,000 tickets were snapped up shortly after going on sale last Friday.

Fans flooded social media with their disappointment about missing out on bagging a spot at the show.

Now the band has announced they will play another date, on August 17 at Stirling’s City Park.