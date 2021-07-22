Our Exclusive 2022 River Cruise – Special Online Event

Find out more about our exclusive 2022 river cruise during a special online event taking place on Thursday, August 5.

Looking ahead to a positive future for travel, DC Thomson Travel is delighted to announce a special online live event with Emerald Cruises.

Our one-time online event is set to focus on our exclusive 8-day The Blooms of Holland & Belgium 2022 River Cruise and will take place on Thursday, 5 August 2021 at 7.30 pm!

The Hosts

Your hosts for this exciting event are Craig Houston, Head of eCommerce & Partnerships at DC Thomson Media, and William Young from our trusted partner, Emerald Cruises.

Things to look forward to

Alongside an information-packed look at our exciting itinerary, destinations and what to expect on board your Emerald Star-Ship, there are a couple of other highlights to look out for.

All attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 M&S voucher.

We will also reveal an exclusive cruise discount code to use on this fantastic border-hopping voyage taking in the sights of Keukenhof Garden, Belgium, and more.

How to Register

Visit our dedicated event page for more information and to register your interest. Click here for more information.

About our 2022 River Cruise

Departing on 7 May 2022, find out more about our 2022 river cruise here