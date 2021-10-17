Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

REVIEW: Tim Minchin is a genius of music and comedy at work

By Scott Begbie
17/10/2021, 6:00 am
Tim Minchin delighted fans when he brought his Back Encore Tour to P&J Live. Picture by Andy Hollingworth.

An evening with Tim Minchin is a fast-paced, ever-changing beast that demands you keep your wits about you.

One minute you’re enjoying a laugh-out-loud stand-up gig.

The next you’re at a breathtaking full-on rock concert.

Suddenly you are in the middle of a fascinating philosophical debate about confirmation bias, heightened by social media algorithms leading to tribalism, where people are just screaming insults at each other and it needs to stop.

Seriously.

There are surprises, too  – as in thinking it’s an intimate gig with Tim solo at the piano, until the plain black backdrop is whisked away to reveal an insanely talented band, complete with brass section, and a rather nifty lightscape and big screen set.

The Back tour features an insanely-talented band.

So, yes, there’s something for everyone. Unless, as Tim himself told the P&J Live audience, you’re a conservative Christian who came along because you liked his musical, Matilda.

That’s a demographic that didn’t fare well as Tim rather hilariously shared his view of life, the universe and everything at the Aberdeen venue as he kicked off his UK Back Encore Tour 2021.

Music is bedrock of what Tim Minchin does

Music is the bedrock of what Tim does. That’s why the tagline for the tour is “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs.”

They ranged from the silly hilarious – who knew you could make an eight-and-a-half minute rock opera out of a love of cheese – to the skewering hilarious – cataracts cured by the power of prayer? Sure they were.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. Let’s not forget Tim is a masterful musician/composer and probably one of the best and most intelligent lyricists working today. Matilda is in the Guinness Book Of Records for all the awards it scooped.

Tim Minchin is an accomplished musician/composer and one of the best lyricists working today.

Among the funny, thought-provoking, satirical numbers sat haunting ballads that spoke to love, loneliness and separation.  The Absence Of You is a hymn to these plague days when, as Tim put it, the world fell over.

Between numbers, the Aussie had an easy and charming, rapid-fire rapport with the audience that kept the laughter coming. There was a running and hilarious theme with his “glossary of terms” to make sure all the millennials and folk who hadn’t been to LA were up to speed with what he was singing about.

Glittering intelligence is on show

Of course, we know what a Subway sandwich is, ditto Viagra. It’s just linking the two together that hadn’t occurred to us.

It wouldn’t be a Tim Minchin gig without a venture into logical philosophy, from a throw-away line about why our sense of self is an illusion, to the laudable point that calling people you don’t agree with nasty names shuts down any hope of making the world a better place.

Tim’s Back Encore Tour kicked off in Aberdeen and is heading for the rest of the UK.

High concepts to be sure, but they sit naturally in the context of what Tim does. There’s a glittering intelligence behind his “output” that leaves you thinking you’re watching genuine genius at work.

He rounded out his show with a blues-driven number about what he wants his epitaph to be.

It was called Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long. It was obvious from the rapturous standing ovation and cheering demands for more at P&J Live that he did neither.

You might also like…
Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express