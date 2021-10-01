Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Stunning Starstruck is a love letter to the genius of Gene Kelly

By Scott Begbie
01/10/2021, 6:00 am
Scottish Ballet's Starstruck is Gene Kelly's love letter to ballet.

If Starstruck was Gene Kelly’s love letter to ballet, then this revival is Scottish Ballet’s love letter to Gene Kelly.

It simply oozes style, glamour – and more than a dash of the golden era of Hollywood – as ballet and jazz meet to make magic.

The base is, obviously, Kelly’s own choreography for Starstruck, the work he was invited to create for the Paris Opera Ballet in 1960.

But, as Christopher Hampson, Scottish Ballet’s artistic director, told the Eden Court audience last night, Kelly often told those coming after not to imitate him, but to move him in on. And that’s what Hampson’s additional choreography and scenario does, bringing this work bang up-to-date.

Starstruck evokes the spirit of the golden age of Holywood

The storyline is straight out of a 50s musical – all boy-meets-girl as a choreographer creates an epic work ready for the Paris Opera. Kelly was meta before meta was a thing.

Real delight in this exuberant visual treat

But it is the sheer skill, inventiveness of the dance – and the intelligence behind it – that is the real delight in this exuberant visual treat.

From the opening scenes set in a rehearsal studio, to the heights of Mount Olympus, the choreography moves slickly from melancholy duets between the Choreographer – a muscular yet elegant Evan Loudon and the Star Ballerina – a mesmerising, always flowing,  Marge Hendrick – to gleeful, huge ensemble numbers that you just don’t want to end.

You don’t want the ensemble numbers of Starstruck to end

Just like any Hollywood film, the mix has not only romance, but drama – there’s a bar room brawl – and laughter. The latter comes courtesy of Simon Shilgen, channeling the puckish spirit of Donald 0’Connor, right down to that iconic mid-air frozen run/jump.

Starstruck has wonderful visual treats

It also has some wonderful visual treats – a hot air balloon ride through the heavens, or Zeus controlling two sweethearts (a great chemistry between Jerome Anthony Barnes and Aisling Brangan) like puppets on strings.

It’s driven along by the music of Gershwin – what else – with dashes of Chopin.

But it all comes back to the dance, a seamless mix between Kelly’s original groundbreaking style and Hampson’s own unmistakable, and often playful, touch.

Evan Loudon is muscular and elegant as the Choreographer.

Starstruck marks the return of Scottish Ballet to live performance, the curtain going up on touring again – it’s at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre next week – and it does it in big, glorious, Technicolor style.

As the show ends, a huge image is projected on the backdrop, showing Gene Kelly standing on the steps of Paris Opera his arms outstretched. He seems to be saying “what a show”. Quite right.

Scottish Ballet’s Starstruck is at Eden Court in Inverness until Saturday October 2 and at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Thursday October 7 to Saturday October 9.

