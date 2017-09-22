Review: Murdos Bar, Cairncry Road, Aberdeen

It’s been too long since I last visited Murdos to put their menu to the taste test.

With my mum in tow, we chose our favourite dishes – haddock and chips for mum, (£8.29) and steak and chips (£7.49) with a side order of peppercorn sauce (£1.29) for me.

I was pretty impressed to discover, despite the lapse in time since our last visit, all the staff still remember I am a bit … dare I say .. fussy.

My steak and chips was to come served with tomato, peas and onion rings, but the friendly waitress was more than happy to replace the fried food with a baked potato and salad instead, just like she did the time before!

I was very impressed I have to say with such attention to detail.

Mum’s beer-battered haddock came with chips, peas and two wedges of lemon, and as usual, it was ‘utterly delicious’.

My meal was also first class … the proof of which was in the two empty plates we left behind.