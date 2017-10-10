Review: Men with Coconuts

Comedy is an art in itself, but improvised comedy is a whole different ball game.

Edinburgh-based improv group, Men with Coconuts headed north to the Aberdeen Comedy Festival last night to deliver near two hours of breath taking fast thinking comedy.

Split into two sections the group of three comedians and one pianist interacted with the audience throughout as they asked for suggestions for several sketches.

From recreating the initial stages of a couple’s relationship at a Halloween party to watching Hulk Hogan appear in Punchface 2, yes the material was quite odd at times, the first half warmed the crowd at the Douglas Hotel perfectly well for what was to come in the second section.

A musical kicked off part two which again involved the audience coming up with several titles.

After a number of suggestions the troupe settled on a story involving a 12-year-old boy with a moustache, which involved operations, a talking cactus and the moustache growing back every 10 minutes.

As the trio acted and sang their way through an hour of improvised musical theatre it was clear to see the talent on show by experts in their field.