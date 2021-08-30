Revealed: Why does Aberdeen have Scotland’s lowest Covid vaccination rate?

Official stats show Aberdeen is lagging behind the rest of Scotland when it comes to Covid jabs, and the city’s head of vaccination has explained why.
The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows almost one-in-five adults within the Granite City is yet to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
At the other end of the scale, almost all over-18s in areas like Argyll And Bute and East Dunbartonshire have been jabbed at least once.
