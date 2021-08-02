RediscoverABDN: Winning photo promises north-east ‘everything is going to be alright’

This month’s winner of our #RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw a super selection of readers’ pics on the theme of arts and culture.

Launched in January this year, the competition has welcomed some top quality images from local photographers keen to share their images of the city, the shire, its wildlife and culture.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, our photo competition features a different theme each month with last month’s theme of arts and culture seeing some great entries.

Bryan Evans, 38, from Aberdeen is this month’s winner of #RediscoverABDN with this stunning snapshot of the installation at Braemar Castle, titled “Everything is going to be alright”.

The oil and gas contractor captured the image at the end of last year – one of his first efforts after restarting his old hobby once more.

“I bought an entry level camera years ago and it was gathering dust,” he says. “I picked it up again and started to get back into it. I found it very therapeutic during lockdown, going around Aberdeen and taking some shots.

“Now that we’re able to travel around again, I’ve been road-tripping everywhere and taking photos.”

July’s #RediscoverABDN entries

Bryan, a former volunteer with Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child, has used some of his pics to help them create a calendar to raise funds, which will be on sale soon, he says. His pictures include landscapes from Aberdeen and around Scotland, with Dunnottar Castle just south of the city one of his favourite locations.

He also photographs plenty of wildlife: “Puffins, stags, Highland cows,” he says. “In fact, I entered the (Evening Express) wildlife competition and I kind of had my fingers crossed.”

Despite not claiming the winning spot last month, Bryan had nice words for the winner, adding, “The person that won it with the puffin, that was a really lovely shot.”

Now that Bryan has settled back into his hobby once more, he’s keen to employ tech to capture the best moments.

He says: “I have a drone as well as my camera, it just gives you a new avenue of angles and perspectives – obviously being smart about the rules and regulations, though!”

However, this month’s winning pic was taken the old-fashioned way – on Bryan’s Nikon D810. The super shot caught the spirit of arts and culture and was a clear winner for VisitAberdeenshire.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The installation at Braemar Castle has become an iconic symbol during lockdown. Bryan has beautifully captured the vibrancy of the neon sign against the dramatic backdrop of Braemar Castle and a majestic sky.

“We’d encourage photographers to keep entering the competition for their chance to win a luxury staycation prize within our wonderful region.”

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the top prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

This month’s theme is coast, maritime and marine, inspired by VisitScotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, and the closing date for entries is Sunday August 22. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.