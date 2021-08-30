Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
#RediscoverABDN: Snapper’s sunrise moment captures Rattray Head serenity

By Felicity Donohoe
30/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 30/08/2021, 5:11 pm
Sunrise at Rattray head, by Michael Diamond.
Sunrise at Rattray head, by Michael Diamond.

This month’s #RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw another great selection of pics from our keen snappers.

The competition, launched in January, has seen hundreds of amateur photographers from Aberdeen and the surrounding area share their favourite pics on a different theme each month.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, last month’s theme was coast, maritime and marine inspired by VisitScotland’s Year of Coast and Waters.

And what a super choice of images we received, but in the end Michael Diamond’s picture took top spot, capturing the stunning beauty of early-morning Rattray Head lighthouse.

Michael, 56, an aviation security officer at Aberdeen Airport, has lived in Aberdeen for over 35 years and enjoys frequent photography trips around the area with his pocket-size Sony RX100 camera in tow.

And when the restrictions eased in April this year, he took the chance to leave the city boundaries and headed out in the car.

A photo Michael took for June’s competition.

Michael says: “This was my first day out after lockdown so I thought,  I’m going to head to Rattray Head beach and wait for the sun to come up. The sun came up about half past five in the morning, so it was a really early start.”

“I love Rattray Head,” he adds. “It’s a lovely area and the weather conditions looked nice. I really like early mornings when the sun is nice and low and there’s nobody else around, and its nice and peaceful.”

Michael has been a keen amateur photographer since childhood and especially enjoys taking landscape pictures. And Aberdeen is one of the best places to do it, he says. “With the coastlines, there’s so many places to explore.”

Rattray Head certainly proved to be a good choice. Michael adds: “It was really cold and windy as well, but I thought, I’ll just brave it. And it was worth it in the end!”

We couldn’t agree more, as the photo fit the theme perfectly.

July’s #RediscoverABDN entries

VA Rediscover August Winner - Michael Diamond - Rattray Head Sunrise
VA Rediscover August - Elizabeth Porch - Light and Day
VA Rediscover August - Marc Gordon - Energising Aberdeen
VA Rediscover August - Marc Gordon - Balmedie Beach
VA Rediscover August - Marc Gordon - Sunset at St Cyrus
VA Rediscover August - Tanya Cooper - Newburgh Beach
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Mighty splash over the rocks Findochty
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Birds of the seas
VA Rediscover August - Matthew Wood - Dunnottar Castle
VA Rediscover August - Holly Douglas - Cruden Bay
VA Rediscover August - Matthew Wood - The Shipwreck
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Aberdeen beach at sunset
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Path into the abyss
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Resting boats at Stonehaven Harbour
VA Rediscover August - Ryan Cardozo - Blue Beauty
VA Rediscover August - Natalie Gallan - Storms brewing in Fittie
VA Rediscover August - Holly Douglas - Cruden Bay
VA Rediscover August - Mark Deans - Boats
VA Rediscover August - Heather Lepkowski - Reflections at Midmar
VA Rediscover August - Holly Douglas - Cruden Bay
VA Rediscover August - Lynsey Macready - Newburgh Beach at sunset
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Stormy seas at Cullen Beach
VA Rediscover August - Ruth Sneddon - Beautiful Pennan
VA Rediscover August - Mark Deans - Coastline
VA Rediscover August - Mark Deans - Dolphin, boats and windfarms
VA Rediscover August - James McLeod - Dounie Hill Portsoy
VA Rediscover August - Ronald Findlay - Sea dog Sam at Rockend, Forvie Nature Reserve
VA Rediscover August - Marilyn Christie - Aberdeen Harbour control tower guarding our bay
VA Rediscover August - Mark Watt - Glassel Road near Banchory
VA Rediscover August - Savina Raicar - Silent waves of the sea
VA Rediscover August - Pamela McLean - End of the day at New Aberdour Beach
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Abandoned boat Lossiemouth
VA Rediscover August - Heather Lepkowski - Fishy business at Midmar
VA Rediscover August - Holly Douglas - Cruden Bay
VA Rediscover August - Marilyn Christie - A collage of Aberdeen's beautiful seashore
VA Rediscover August - Heather Lepkowski - View from Dunnottar Castle
VA Rediscover August - Matthew Wood - Collieston Bay
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Freedom at Lossiemouth Beach
VA Rediscover August - Keith McLaughlan - Step into the deep
VA Rediscover August - Matthew Wood - Rattray Head Lighthouse
VA Rediscover August - Stephanie O'Rourke - View from Forvie sands
VA Rediscover August - Matthew Wood - Collieston Sunset
VA Rediscover August - Megan Smith - Coastal flowers at Fraserburgh
VA Rediscover August - Ian Linklater - Gateway to the North Sea
VA Rediscover August - Josh Barron - Beauty Coast accompanied by tiny people in comparison
VA Rediscover August - Heather Lepkowski - Catching the waves
VA Rediscover August - Alan Findlay - A Stonehaven resident admiring the view
VA Rediscover August - Bryan Evans - Dunnottar Sunset
VA Rediscover August - Amy Barclay - Paddle boarding at Donmouth
VA Rediscover August - Elaine Williamson - Aberdeen dawn
VA Rediscover August - Bryan Evans - Dunnottar Sunset
VA Rediscover August - Elliott Hepworth - Buchanness Lighthouse
VA Rediscover August - Bryan Evans - Dunnottar Sunset

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We have a rich maritime heritage in the North-east and Michael has beautifully captured the serene, calm waters surrounding Rattray Head lighthouse in this stunning snap.

“The next theme in the competition relates to food and drink, so we’re looking for some interesting shots that sums up the region’s reputation for excellent food and drink experiences that locals can taste for themselves.”

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

September’s theme is food and drink, and the closing date for entries is Sunday September 19. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.

