RediscoverABDN: Snapper’s sunrise moment captures Rattray Head serenity

This month’s #RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw another great selection of pics from our keen snappers.

The competition, launched in January, has seen hundreds of amateur photographers from Aberdeen and the surrounding area share their favourite pics on a different theme each month.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, last month’s theme was coast, maritime and marine inspired by VisitScotland’s Year of Coast and Waters.

And what a super choice of images we received, but in the end Michael Diamond’s picture took top spot, capturing the stunning beauty of early-morning Rattray Head lighthouse.

Michael, 56, an aviation security officer at Aberdeen Airport, has lived in Aberdeen for over 35 years and enjoys frequent photography trips around the area with his pocket-size Sony RX100 camera in tow.

And when the restrictions eased in April this year, he took the chance to leave the city boundaries and headed out in the car.

Michael says: “This was my first day out after lockdown so I thought, I’m going to head to Rattray Head beach and wait for the sun to come up. The sun came up about half past five in the morning, so it was a really early start.”

“I love Rattray Head,” he adds. “It’s a lovely area and the weather conditions looked nice. I really like early mornings when the sun is nice and low and there’s nobody else around, and its nice and peaceful.”

Michael has been a keen amateur photographer since childhood and especially enjoys taking landscape pictures. And Aberdeen is one of the best places to do it, he says. “With the coastlines, there’s so many places to explore.”

Rattray Head certainly proved to be a good choice. Michael adds: “It was really cold and windy as well, but I thought, I’ll just brave it. And it was worth it in the end!”

We couldn’t agree more, as the photo fit the theme perfectly.

July’s #RediscoverABDN entries

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We have a rich maritime heritage in the North-east and Michael has beautifully captured the serene, calm waters surrounding Rattray Head lighthouse in this stunning snap.

“The next theme in the competition relates to food and drink, so we’re looking for some interesting shots that sums up the region’s reputation for excellent food and drink experiences that locals can taste for themselves.”

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

September’s theme is food and drink, and the closing date for entries is Sunday September 19. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.