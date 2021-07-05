Show Links
Lifestyle

#RediscoverABDN: Puffin makes picture-perfect wildlife winner

By Felicity Donohoe
05/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 05/07/2021, 5:10 pm
© Supplied by Sean HarrowerWinner Sean Harrower captured this puffin moment at Bullers of Buchan.
Winner Sean Harrower captured this puffin moment at Bullers of Buchan.

This month’s winner of our RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw a stunning selection of readers’ wildlife snaps.

The competition, launched in January this year, invites all budding local photographers to submit their images. Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, our photo competition features a different theme each month with last month’s being wildlife.

The competition was tough, but Sean Harrower, 28, is our latest #RediscoverABDN winner with his stunning picture of this puffin at Bullers of Buchan.

The Aberdeen-born aircraft handler captured the image a couple of weeks ago after a trip to Sumburgh, Shetland, left him enchanted by the colourful birds – and determined to snap a local puffin on camera.

© Supplied by Sean Harrower
Badger, by Sean Harrower.

Sean, who lives with partner Shelley, said: “During Covid I was working in Shetland and the puffins up there are stunning. There are loads of them, but unfortunately my time in Shetland came to an end just as the puffins were arriving. It was just the luck of the draw.”

Taking advantage of the good weather back in Aberdeen, Sean and Shelley headed out to the coast hoping for a good picture of the puffins. However, the couple had to bide their time before the inquisitive burrow dweller made his appearance.

Sean said: “I had no luck at all at Bullers of Buchan. I must have been searching for a good hour, just walking back and forth saying to my partner, ‘They will appear, they will appear’.

“And then all of a sudden I walked round the corner and then this one appeared, standing right there.”

© Supplied by Sean Harrower
Squirrel, by Sean Harrower.

Sean, who took the pic with a Nikon D7500, is a keen snapper of Aberdeen’s countryside and wildlife, having taken up his hobby years ago with aviation photography before moving on to landscape and wildlife images.

“I spend all my free time doing photography as a hobby,” he said. “It’s just something I enjoy on my days off, going places with the camera and being snap happy.”

Sean enters the Evening Express photo competitions regularly and was thrilled to be chosen as this month’s winner. He said: “If I’ve got something that fits, I’ll throw it in.”

And we’re glad he did as his puffin pic is a rare treat.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Here in the north-east we’re lucky to be home to some incredible wildlife and Sean has captured the puffin’s stillness beautifully.

“Once again we were spoiled for choice with a high standard of entries. The competition highlights the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and I’d encourage budding photographers to enter a stunning image for the next theme of arts and culture.”

May’s #RediscoverABDN entries

© Supplied by Sean Harrower This month's winner, Sean Harrower, captured a moment with this puffin at Bullers of Buchan.
© Supplied by Savina Raicar VA June - RediscoverABDN - Savina Raicar - Swan of Loch Kinord.
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Curious swans on the Loch
© Supplied by Kenzi Bostock VA June - RediscoverABDN - Kenzi Bostock - Swan Stare
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Swan Family
© Supplied by Mike Bodley VA June - RediscoverABDN - Mike Bodley - Hitching a ride
© Supplied by Neil Campbell VA June - RediscoverABDN - Neil Campbell - Seagulls on a bin
© Supplied by Bruce Morrison VA June - RediscoverABDN - Bruce Morrison - Mood music
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Alien Beetle
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Mr Robin
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - Smile please...
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - If Scotland can't win the cup then I will!
© Supplied by Elaine Williamson VA June - RediscoverABDN - Elaine Williamson - Red squirrel
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - If I put my paw up it might look cute
© Supplied by Vivi Bolin VA June - RediscoverABDN - Vivi Bolin - Taking the plunge
© Supplied by Coleen Reid VA June - RediscoverABDN - Coleen Reid - Feeding the family
© Supplied by Megan Turner VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Turner - Poser at Loch Muick
© Supplied by James McLeod VA June - RediscoverABDN - James McLeod - The friendly cow of Kintore
© Supplied by Krystal Lockren VA June - RediscoverABDN - Krystal Lockren - Puffins at Fowlsheugh.
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - Mum, the boy with the camera is still here
© Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Jutamas McKenzie - Hello Aberdeen
© Supplied by Michelle Stewart VA June - RediscoverABDN - Michelle Stewart - Konik wild pony
© Supplied by Michael Diamond VA June - RediscoverABDN - Michael Diamond - Dolphins playing in Stonehaven Bay
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA June - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - Playful seal, taken at Newburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire
© Supplied by Aedan Gibson VA June - RediscoverABDN - Aedan Gibson - Newburgh Seal Beach
© Supplied by Ryan Cardozo VA June - RediscoverABDN - Ryan Cardozo - Adder of Dinnet
© Supplied by Elliot Hepworth VA June - RediscoverABDN - Elliot Hepworth- Atlantic Puffin
© Supplied by Tracy Burnett VA June - RediscoverABDN - Tracy Burnett - Mr Majestic at Fyvie Castle Lake
© Supplied by Baldeep McGarry VA June - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - Neigh a problem...
© Supplied by Holly Douglas VA June - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - The Lecht
© Supplied by Josh Barron VA June - RediscoverABDN - Josh Barron - Duck at Walker Dam
© Supplied by Angie Hughes VA June - RediscoverABDN - Angie Hughes - Autumn colours on a midsummer morning
© Supplied by Kirsty Wray VA June - RediscoverABDN - Kirsty Wray - Sparkling reflection
© Supplied by Scott McEwan VA June - RediscoverABDN - Scott McEwan - Mind the squirrels
© Supplied by Baldeep McGarry VA June - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - A moment of reflection
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Silhouetted still seagull
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - What are you looking at?
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Mr Fox
© Supplied by Mark Reeve VA June - RediscoverABDN - Mark Reeve - Highland Cow
© Supplied by Savina Raicar VA June - RediscoverABDN - Savina Raicar - The Sannies
© Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Jutamas McKenzie - Sunset in Aberdeen
© Supplied by Marilyn Christie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Marilyn Christie - Early morning chat
© Supplied by Nicola Fraser VA June - RediscoverABDN - Nicola Fraser - Puffin
© Supplied by Heidi Park VA June - RediscoverABDN - Heidi Park - Bathing in the evening sun
© Supplied by Marilyn Christie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Marilyn Christie - A friendly Robin at Scolty
© Supplied by Kate Park VA June - RediscoverABDN - Kate Park - Spying through the trees
© Supplied by Baldeep McGarry VA June - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - Robin in my hood
© Supplied by Janice Wright VA June - RediscoverABDN - Janice Wright - You shall have a fishy
© Supplied by Stephen Buchan VA June - RediscoverABDN - Stephen Buchan - Puffin at the Bullers of Buchan
© Supplied by Michelle Stewart VA June - RediscoverABDN - Michelle Stewart - Puffin
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Red dragonfly at rest
© Supplied by Cheryl Michie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Cheryl Michie - Out of the burrow and into the wild
© Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie VA June - RediscoverABDN - Jutamas McKenzie - Hello Aberdeen
© Supplied by Bryan Evans VA June - RediscoverABDN - Bryan Evans - Staggering at morning light
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA June - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - Oi...That's my girl!
© Supplied by Marc Gordon VA June - RediscoverABDN - Marc Gordon - Cuckoos Boots
© Supplied by Pamela McLean VA June - RediscoverABDN - Pamela McLean - Gathering Pollen
© Supplied by Filipe Ribeiro VA June - RediscoverABDN - Filipe Ribeiro - Stag in Lochnagar
© Supplied by Josh Armitage VA June - RediscoverABDN - Josh Armitage - Hedgehog
© Supplied by Susan Fraser VA June - RediscoverABDN - Susan Fraser - Stag on Muick
© Supplied by Moira Lutton VA June - RediscoverABDN - Moira Lutton - The butterfly, bee and wasp.
© Supplied by Kate Park VA June - RediscoverABDN - Kate Park - Loch Muick stags
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Resting dragonfly
© Supplied by Morag Pyper VA June - RediscoverABDN - Morag Pyper - Twins
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA June - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Butterfly on thistles
© Supplied by Marc Gordon VA June - RediscoverABDN - Marc Gordon - Feathered Friend

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

This month’s theme is arts and culture and the closing date for entries is Sunday July 25. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced
in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express