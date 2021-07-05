RediscoverABDN: Puffin makes picture-perfect wildlife winner

This month’s winner of our RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw a stunning selection of readers’ wildlife snaps.

The competition, launched in January this year, invites all budding local photographers to submit their images. Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, our photo competition features a different theme each month with last month’s being wildlife.

The competition was tough, but Sean Harrower, 28, is our latest #RediscoverABDN winner with his stunning picture of this puffin at Bullers of Buchan.

The Aberdeen-born aircraft handler captured the image a couple of weeks ago after a trip to Sumburgh, Shetland, left him enchanted by the colourful birds – and determined to snap a local puffin on camera.

© Supplied by Sean Harrower

Sean, who lives with partner Shelley, said: “During Covid I was working in Shetland and the puffins up there are stunning. There are loads of them, but unfortunately my time in Shetland came to an end just as the puffins were arriving. It was just the luck of the draw.”

Taking advantage of the good weather back in Aberdeen, Sean and Shelley headed out to the coast hoping for a good picture of the puffins. However, the couple had to bide their time before the inquisitive burrow dweller made his appearance.

Sean said: “I had no luck at all at Bullers of Buchan. I must have been searching for a good hour, just walking back and forth saying to my partner, ‘They will appear, they will appear’.

“And then all of a sudden I walked round the corner and then this one appeared, standing right there.”

© Supplied by Sean Harrower

Sean, who took the pic with a Nikon D7500, is a keen snapper of Aberdeen’s countryside and wildlife, having taken up his hobby years ago with aviation photography before moving on to landscape and wildlife images.

“I spend all my free time doing photography as a hobby,” he said. “It’s just something I enjoy on my days off, going places with the camera and being snap happy.”

Sean enters the Evening Express photo competitions regularly and was thrilled to be chosen as this month’s winner. He said: “If I’ve got something that fits, I’ll throw it in.”

And we’re glad he did as his puffin pic is a rare treat.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Here in the north-east we’re lucky to be home to some incredible wildlife and Sean has captured the puffin’s stillness beautifully.

“Once again we were spoiled for choice with a high standard of entries. The competition highlights the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and I’d encourage budding photographers to enter a stunning image for the next theme of arts and culture.”

May’s #RediscoverABDN entries

© Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Savina Raicar © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Kenzi Bostock © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Mike Bodley © Supplied by Neil Campbell © Supplied by Bruce Morrison © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Elaine Williamson © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Vivi Bolin © Supplied by Coleen Reid © Supplied by Megan Turner © Supplied by James McLeod © Supplied by Krystal Lockren © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie © Supplied by Michelle Stewart © Supplied by Michael Diamond © Supplied by Susan Clark © Supplied by Aedan Gibson © Supplied by Ryan Cardozo © Supplied by Elliot Hepworth © Supplied by Tracy Burnett © Supplied by Baldeep McGarry © Supplied by Holly Douglas © Supplied by Josh Barron © Supplied by Angie Hughes © Supplied by Kirsty Wray © Supplied by Scott McEwan © Supplied by Baldeep McGarry © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Mark Reeve © Supplied by Savina Raicar © Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie © Supplied by Marilyn Christie © Supplied by Nicola Fraser © Supplied by Heidi Park © Supplied by Marilyn Christie © Supplied by Kate Park © Supplied by Baldeep McGarry © Supplied by Janice Wright © Supplied by Stephen Buchan © Supplied by Michelle Stewart © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Cheryl Michie © Supplied by Jutamas McKenzie © Supplied by Bryan Evans © Supplied by Sean Harrower © Supplied by Marc Gordon © Supplied by Pamela McLean © Supplied by Filipe Ribeiro © Supplied by Josh Armitage © Supplied by Susan Fraser © Supplied by Moira Lutton © Supplied by Kate Park © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Morag Pyper © Supplied by Megan Smith © Supplied by Marc Gordon

Each month one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

This month’s theme is arts and culture and the closing date for entries is Sunday July 25. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced

in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.