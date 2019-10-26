Recipe: How to make sticky BBQ yakitori chicken

The Japanese seriously know their way around a grill – and yakitori chicken is an absolute staple dish in traditional izikayas (Japanese pubs). This version should impress your BBQ guests…

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

1 packet of YO! Sticky BBQ Yakitori Sauce

800g skinless & boneless chicken thigh cut into chunks

2 red onions cut into wedges

1 red pepper cut into chunks

1 green pepper cut into chunks

Method:

1. Pre heat oven to 200C/180C fan assisted or gas mark 6.

2. Remove any fat from the chicken thighs and cut into 1-inch chunks.

3. Slice the red onion into wedges.

4. Deseed both red and green peppers and cut into chunks.

5. Thread chicken and vegetable pieces alternately onto your skewers.

6. Generously brush half of YO!’s Sticky BBQ Yakitori over the skewers.

7. Place skewers onto a baking tray and place into the oven for 25 minutes, turn after 10 minutes and brush the remaining sauce over skewers to serve. Alternatively, the skewers can be placed onto the BBQ turning regularly, whilst generously brushing with sauce for an even cook.

8. Serve with a summer salad, buttery corn on the cobs and crisp toasted pitta breads.

YO!’s Sticky BBQ Yakitori sauce costs £1, available from selected Tesco stores. Visit yosushi.com/product-range for more information.