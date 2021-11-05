Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson reveals cyclothymia diagnosis – but what is it?

By Chloe Irvine
05/11/2021, 5:00 pm
Matt Edmonson has opened up about his diagnosis of cyclothymia - but what is it?

BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmondson announced he has cyclothymia, but many people are unaware of this mood disorder’s existence.

Edmondson presents the Weekend Breakfast Show alongside The Saturdays’ star Mollie King, and fronts ITV gameshow Dress to Impress.

Though he may put on a brave face and entertain the nation, behind the scenes he’s been dealing with a widely unknown mental illness.

What is cyclothymia?

Cyclothymia, also known as cyclothymic disorder, is a mild mood disorder, but if left untreated can develop into bipolar disorder.

This condition causes mood changes from feeling low to emotional highs.

However, as the severity of these symptoms isn’t on the scale of the likes of bipolar disorder, those experiencing cyclothymia often don’t seek treatment and don’t realise there’s anything wrong with them.

Signs to look out for

Those with cyclothymia will go through periods known as hypomania, which is a milder form of mania, lasting a few days as opposed to a week or longer.

During these spells, you may feel a lot more active than usual, feel exhilarated, sleep very little, become easily distracted, get increasingly agitated and display risky behaviour such as excessive alcohol and drug abuse or dangerous driving.

Mollie King and Matt Edmondson at an ITV bash in London
Mollie King and Matt Edmondson at an ITV bash in London

Matt Edmondson described these bouts as feeling “fantastic” because he has “relentless energy, sense of excitement and hunger for new ideas” but this has also proved harmful to his wellbeing.

He said: “I don’t get much sleep, don’t eat when I should and get tremendous volumes of work done in very short spaces of time, often neglecting everything else around me.”

On the other hand, people with cyclothymia will also endure depressive periods where they feel sad, hopeless, a sense of emptiness, irritable, loss of interest in hobbies or daily activities, struggle to sleep, feel worthless, restless and fatigued.

In the end, the “down times” were the reason Matt sought professional help as his depressive spells are also “accompanied by incredibly strong anxious thoughts.”

What age will the symptoms begin to appear?

Cyclothymia typically begins during someone’s teenage years or young adulthood, affecting both males and females in equal measure.

With bipolar disorder, women tend to develop this condition at a later stage than men. On average, the first onset of symptoms appear in men at the age of 22, whereas for women its 27.

Causes of cyclothymia

The exact cause of cyclothymia isn’t currently known.

However, many people with this condition will go on to develop bipolar disorder. These two conditions tend to run in families.

Children who have a mother or father with bipolar disorder are estimated to have a 10-25% chance of also developing the illness.

Treatment options

Cyclothymia can be treated through mood stabilising medication such as lithium.

Prescription bottle of lithium pills

Anti-depressants can help tackle the low periods, but some experts are reluctant to prescribe them as they only target the low moods. In turn, this can cause the individual to simply switch to the other extreme of hypomania.

Psychotherapy such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can also be useful, as the individual gets the opportunity to speak with a trained therapist who can help them find ways to manage their symptoms by changing the way you think and behave.

The aim of the treatment is to help prevent cyclothymia developing into bipolar disorder, stop the symptoms coming back or reduce the symptoms as much as possible.

For support regarding cyclothymia or bipolar disorder, you can visit the Bipolar Scotland website or call their helpline on 0141 560 2050.

