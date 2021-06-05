Quiz: How much do you know about Scotland in the Euros?

UEFA Euro 2020 is coming to Scotland this month with Hampden one of 12 host venues.
Scotland face the Czech Republic on June 14 in their opening game in Glasgow, returning to the competition for the first time in 23 years.
The Scottish FA is currently running the European Legends legacy project with Football Memories, which uses football to connect with people with forms of memory loss or experiencing social isolation.
Take a look at our quiz and see how well you remember past Euros and the Scotland stars of yesteryear.
Did you know:
- Scotland and Southampton midfield maestro Stuart Armstrong was born in Inverness and attended Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen.
- European Legends with Football Memories is the world’s first national football reminiscence programme supporting people living with dementia, other forms of memory loss or experiencing loneliness and social isolation. Visit Euro2020 online here.
