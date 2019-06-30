Offers over £640,000: Your own panoramic views in this stunning north-east home

After designing and building their dream home from scratch, Adrian and Susan Rose have relished the years spent in Muiryfold House.

Situated near Newmachar, the five-bedroom property features an array of fantastic accommodation and boasts far-reaching, picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

Property owners Adrian, retired senior oil executive, and his 63-year-old wife Susan, retired homemaker, think the home would be ideal for those seeking tranquil living. “We were living in America in 2001 when we spotted the land being advertised,“ said Adrian, 65.

“We then came over and decided to build the home from scratch because we loved the area, and the space on offer would allow us to build the triple garage we’d always wanted.

“It’s also surrounded by the most beautiful landscape.

“When we designed it, my wife and I wanted to make sure each room was large because we were used to this back in America, so all the accommodation is incredibly spacious.

“My favourite area is definitely the sun room. It’s always warm in there and it offers fantastic views of the garden.”

Description: Five-bedroom detached dwelling house with panoramic countryside views.

Lounge: Generously-sized and benefits from dual aspect windows.

Dining kitchen/Family area: Fitted with a good range of base and wall units with granite worktops.

Sun room: Has French double doors providing access to the rear patio area.

Master bedroom: Features access to a large fully tiled en suite and a walk in dressing room.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: Each offers ample space for free standing furniture.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: Set within stunning landscaped gardens, enclosed by a traditional dry stone wall.

Viewing: James & George Collie on 01224 572777

The ground floor accommodation has a generously-sized lounge, fabulous dining room, two double bedrooms and a dining kitchen set on open plan with the family room.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en suite and two versatile double bedrooms.

The property also has an extensive driveway and garden grounds.

Adrian added: “Another great space is the patio area, where we recently decided to add a glass canopy to. This means that even if it rains, you can still relax in and enjoy the dining area and Jacuzzi.

“We’ve spent many happy years in Muiryfold House, but we’re now on the hunt for a property in Cheshire to be closer to family.”