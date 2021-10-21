Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Property

Work from home in style at rural Aberdeenshire retreat

By Rosemary Lowne
21/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Rural retreat: Work from home in style at Stripeside.

For a relaxing daily commute that consists of pouring a cup of coffee and stepping into a home office with panoramic views, look no further than Stripeside in Netherley.

Crammed trains, packed buses and parking problems will be nothing but a distant memory at this resplendent rural retreat, which has been specifically designed to offer the best in working-from-home luxury.

Built by Forbes Homes, a local family-managed business with over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry, the development is located on the site of the former Stripeside Farm, near Stonehaven, just 20 minutes from the city centre.

Bringing the outside in: The beautiful floor to ceiling windows mean the property basks in natural sunlight. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Luxury homes

In total, the development will feature 12 luxurious homes, with two five-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom house currently on the market.

One of the homes on the market is Crynoch, a charming five-bedroom detached home with floor to ceiling windows throughout.

Inside, this three-level property certainly has the “wow factor” with a bright and spacious lounge as well as five bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

Room with a view: The lounge is the perfect place to relax. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

It’s clear that every inch of this home has been meticulously designed with clean lines and exquisite materials used throughout.

Also on the market is Crossley, a bright and modern four-bedroom detached home with a large open-plan kitchen/family room and dining room complete with log-burning stove.

In addition, this home also has a separate lounge and four bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, while two of the bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.

All the right ingredients: Family meals have never looked so good.

Working from home

And to suit modern living, each home at Stripeside has been designed to give the home-worker space and inspiration.

For those who are working from home, both the Crynoch and Crossley have bright, open galleried landings with study areas.

Or for complete privacy, there is an option to convert and set up a working-at-home space or purpose-built office above the garage where the peaceful outlook can be savoured.

Sweet dreams: Comfort is key in the beautiful bedrooms. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Renewable energy is also a key feature in both the Crynoch and Crossley, which both have discreet solar panels.

Other key features include oak staircases, underfloor heating, sophisticated sound systems, pre-landscaped gardens, including driveways, patio areas, lawns, plants, trees and feature rockery.

Crynoch is on the market for £695,000 and Crossley is up for sale for £725,000.

To book a viewing contact Deryck Forbes on 07850 657287 or Cameron Forbes on 07715 609383.

Or visit Forbes Homes Ltd website for more details: www.forbeshomes.co.uk