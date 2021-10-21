Work from home in style at rural Aberdeenshire retreat

For a relaxing daily commute that consists of pouring a cup of coffee and stepping into a home office with panoramic views, look no further than Stripeside in Netherley.

Crammed trains, packed buses and parking problems will be nothing but a distant memory at this resplendent rural retreat, which has been specifically designed to offer the best in working-from-home luxury.

Built by Forbes Homes, a local family-managed business with over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry, the development is located on the site of the former Stripeside Farm, near Stonehaven, just 20 minutes from the city centre.

Luxury homes

In total, the development will feature 12 luxurious homes, with two five-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom house currently on the market.

One of the homes on the market is Crynoch, a charming five-bedroom detached home with floor to ceiling windows throughout.

Inside, this three-level property certainly has the “wow factor” with a bright and spacious lounge as well as five bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

It’s clear that every inch of this home has been meticulously designed with clean lines and exquisite materials used throughout.

Also on the market is Crossley, a bright and modern four-bedroom detached home with a large open-plan kitchen/family room and dining room complete with log-burning stove.

In addition, this home also has a separate lounge and four bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, while two of the bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.

Working from home

And to suit modern living, each home at Stripeside has been designed to give the home-worker space and inspiration.

For those who are working from home, both the Crynoch and Crossley have bright, open galleried landings with study areas.

Or for complete privacy, there is an option to convert and set up a working-at-home space or purpose-built office above the garage where the peaceful outlook can be savoured.

Renewable energy is also a key feature in both the Crynoch and Crossley, which both have discreet solar panels.

Other key features include oak staircases, underfloor heating, sophisticated sound systems, pre-landscaped gardens, including driveways, patio areas, lawns, plants, trees and feature rockery.

Crynoch is on the market for £695,000 and Crossley is up for sale for £725,000.

To book a viewing contact Deryck Forbes on 07850 657287 or Cameron Forbes on 07715 609383.

Or visit Forbes Homes Ltd website for more details: www.forbeshomes.co.uk