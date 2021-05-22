Out of the way – and out of the ordinary – Waulkmill Church offers a fantastic country lifestyle and a home that’s a little different to the rest.

The church, at Premnay, near Insch, was originally built in 1876 to serve the local community before being revived in the 1990s when a sympathetic and tasteful conversion was undertaken by the owners. Waulkmill Church then began its new life as a bed and breakfast and, later, became a family home.

The conversion retained all the character of the original structure whilst creating an open, fresh living space and, with five spacious bedrooms including a master suite, perfectly suited for families.

Set within a generous garden with mature trees and tiered lawns, the house has stunning views and an open vista across the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside.

The current owner, Mark Fisher, moved into the property in 2001, and shares Waulkmill Church with his partner Andrea, nine-year-old son Nathan, and two dogs, Cookie and Biscuit.

The family are moving to be closer to Nathan’s school but it is clear the house holds a strong attachment for the family. With a galleried landing, spiral staircase, wood burning stove, a roll top bath, high arched windows and an abundance of natural light, Waulkmill Church offers genuine warmth and character for the buyer who’s looking for a true gem to call home.

Mark certainly agrees.

“I like unusual buildings, not new builds,” he says. “There is a real sense of history to the building and a real sense of space, with the large rooms and a general calm feeling about it.

“The views are amazing from the church towards Leslie Castle and towards Bennachie as well.”

The house needed little in the way of upgrades but Mark set about making some additional enhancements, including laying down new wooden floors in the dining room and hallways, and re-plastering the entire upstairs living space.

The outside areas saw some improvements, too.

Mark says: “I landscaped the garden, put the sleepers in and tiered the lawn. I built all the terraces and put in a herb garden that we can use for fresh herbs for cooking. I also had several trees removed to allow more light in.”

Although only 24 miles from the city of Aberdeen, the location of Waulkmill Church offers all the benefits of rural living.

“We love it as there is space for kids and dogs to run round and play,” says Mark. “Also, in lockdown, having a three quarter acre garden, it was great to have space to sit outside.”

The cosy living room, dining room and large kitchen offers more than just attractive living space, with all the essentials for entertaining friends and family.

Mark says: “The house is great for entertaining, and good fun for barbecues in all weathers with the courtyard keeping the rain off.

“During the winter, the snow can be enjoyed, too, and having the open fires really helps give the house a homely feel.”

It’s clear the house has real appeal for those who prefer their homes with a little more character and a lot of style.

Mark adds: “There is space for a family to grow. There are the views, and the ability to have friends and family round and entertain. Also you are buying a building that will still be there in another 100 years, so you are just looking after it.

“I would really like to see a young family buy the house so they can enjoy it like we have.”

Just one mile from Auchleven and three-and-a-half miles from Insch, local schools and shops are within reach, allowing the best of both worlds – country life with modern convenience.