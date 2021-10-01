Victorian townhouse apartment with slice of history for sale

The next owner of 4 Ferryhill Place will not only be buying a new home, but also adding their own story to the site’s fascinating history.

The current owner, Adele Dickson, told this week how she has enjoyed being a part of the property’s story.

Adele explained that she had been looking for somewhere in Aberdeen’s Ferryhill area and called off the search when she fell in love with the two-bedroom apartment in a Victorian townhouse and has lived there since April 2019.

“It’s such a great area as it’s close to town but feels so quiet and it’s like living in a village but with all the benefits of the city,” she said.

“The history and style of the building first attracted me to it. I loved the large Georgian-style windows as they let the light in.

“I also loved the high ceilings and cornices and original working shutter. The private south-facing garden with the original front door was exactly what I wanted. The very high standard of refurbishment was also an attraction.”

She added: “The history and the style of property are some of the best bits. Ferryhill Place was laid out by the famous Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson and it’s one the oldest areas of Aberdeen.

“The house itself was built on land from the Shoemaker’s Guild and I enjoy knowing that I am part of the history of the house now.

“It’s like living in a house as you have a front and back door with garden at both sides. I also love the location being so close to town and the harbour.”

Adele is moving to the Central Belt to further her career but said she will miss being a part of the neighbourhood.

“The sense of community has to be one of the highlights. Everyone is so friendly and they look out for each other. During lockdown, there was a real sense that we were all in it together,” she said.

“A great example of this was a couple of streets away from me, on some of the Thursday nights at clapping time, some locals got together and played music for the community. This speaks volumes about the place.

“I would also add that it’s lovely to be able to sit in my front garden and drink my morning coffee in the sun. A real privilege!”

The apartment, which comes with a detached garage, occupies the ground floor of a Category B Listed Victorian townhouse.

It has many period features including high ceilings, deep skirtings, panelled doors, ceiling cornices, sash and case windows and original working window shutters.

It also boasts contemporary decor and a top-of-the-range kitchen and bathroom as well as a monitored security alarm system.

The property has been maintained to a high standard and Adele said: “A lot of the big renovations were completed by the previous owner but I have spent time decorating and furnishing it to my own style. I really have enjoyed bringing a homely feel to the rooms.”

On entering the property there is an entrance hallway with large built-in storage cupboard and direct access to the rear garden via a stairwell which incorporates additional storage space.

The lounge to the front is an ideal social setting and also allows space for a dining table and chairs.

To the rear is a fully-fitted dining kitchen featuring integrated fridge, freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and microwave, while also enjoying a pleasant outlook to the garden.

The master bedroom, also enjoying an outlook to the rear, is complemented by walk-in storage. The second double bedroom is positioned to the front of the property.

Completing the accommodation is the bathroom incorporating two-piece suite, shower cubicle, underfloor heating and built-in storage space.

Externally there is a fully enclosed garden to the front, for the exclusive use of the owner, while there is an attractive shared rear garden which leads to the detached garage, which is accessed by car from Abbotsford Lane.

Asked about what sort of buyer the property would suit next, Adele said: “Anyone, it’s a brilliant place to live. A young family would love the private and safe garden. Young professionals would like the proximity, yet distance from the city centre. It would also make a great downsizer property.”

4 Ferryhill Place, Aberdeen, is for sale with Aberdein Considine at offers over £263,000.