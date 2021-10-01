Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Property

Victorian townhouse apartment with slice of history for sale

By Jacqueline Wake Young
01/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 01/10/2021, 5:18 pm
Number 4 Ferryhill Place occupies the ground floor of a Category B Listed Victorian townhouse.

The next owner of 4 Ferryhill Place will not only be buying a new home, but also adding their own story to the site’s fascinating history.

The current owner, Adele Dickson, told this week how she has enjoyed being a part of the property’s story.

Period features include high ceilings, ceiling cornices, sash and case windows and original shutters.

Adele explained that she had been looking for somewhere in Aberdeen’s Ferryhill area and called off the search when she fell in love with the two-bedroom apartment in a Victorian townhouse and has lived there since April 2019.

The lounge to the front is an ideal social setting and also allows space for a dining table and chairs.

“It’s such a great area as it’s close to town but feels so quiet and it’s like living in a village but with all the benefits of the city,” she said.

“The history and style of the building first attracted me to it. I loved the large Georgian-style windows as they let the light in.

“I also loved the high ceilings and cornices and original working shutter. The private south-facing garden with the original front door was exactly what I wanted. The very high standard of refurbishment was also an attraction.”

The fully-fitted dining kitchen has integrated fridge, freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and microwave.

She added: “The history and the style of property are some of the best bits. Ferryhill Place was laid out by the famous Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson and it’s one the oldest areas of Aberdeen.

“The house itself was built on land from the Shoemaker’s Guild and I enjoy knowing that I am part of the history of the house now.

“It’s like living in a house as you have a front and back door with garden at both sides. I also love the location being so close to town and the harbour.”

Among the period features retained by the property are the sash and case windows and original shutters.

Adele is moving to the Central Belt to further her career but said she will miss being a part of the neighbourhood.

“The sense of community has to be one of the highlights. Everyone is so friendly and they look out for each other. During lockdown, there was a real sense that we were all in it together,” she said.

“A great example of this was a couple of streets away from me, on some of the Thursday nights at clapping time, some locals got together and played music for the community. This speaks volumes about the place.

“I would also add that it’s lovely to be able to sit in my front garden and drink my morning coffee in the sun. A real privilege!”

Adele said: “I really have enjoyed bringing a homely feel to the rooms.”

The apartment, which comes with a detached garage, occupies the ground floor of a Category B Listed Victorian townhouse.

It has many period features including high ceilings, deep skirtings, panelled doors, ceiling cornices, sash and case windows and original working window shutters.

It also boasts contemporary decor and a top-of-the-range kitchen and bathroom as well as a monitored security alarm system.

The property has been maintained to a high standard and Adele said: “A lot of the big renovations were completed by the previous owner but I have spent time decorating and furnishing it to my own style. I really have enjoyed bringing a homely feel to the rooms.”

The shared rear garden leads to the detached garage which is accessed by car from Abbotsford Lane.

On entering the property there is an entrance hallway with large built-in storage cupboard and direct access to the rear garden via a stairwell which incorporates additional storage space.

The lounge to the front is an ideal social setting and also allows space for a dining table and chairs.

To the rear is a fully-fitted dining kitchen featuring integrated fridge, freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and microwave, while also enjoying a pleasant outlook to the garden.

The master bedroom, also enjoying an outlook to the rear, is complemented by walk-in storage. The second double bedroom is positioned to the front of the property.

Completing the accommodation is the bathroom incorporating two-piece suite, shower cubicle, underfloor heating and built-in storage space.

The bathroom has two-piece suite, shower cubicle, underfloor heating and built-in storage space.

Externally there is a fully enclosed garden to the front, for the exclusive use of the owner, while there is an attractive shared rear garden which leads to the detached garage, which is accessed by car from Abbotsford Lane.

Asked about what sort of buyer the property would suit next, Adele said: “Anyone, it’s a brilliant place to live. A young family would love the private and safe garden. Young professionals would like the proximity, yet distance from the city centre. It would also make a great downsizer property.”

4 Ferryhill Place, Aberdeen, is for sale with Aberdein Considine at offers over £263,000.

To the rear is the fully-fitted dining kitchen with a pleasant outlook to the garden.