Victorian luxury in the heart of Royal Deeside on the market for offers over £1,450,000

If you’re in the market for a home steeped in history, you’ll find it a difficult task sourcing a property that ticks as many boxes as Tullich Lodge.

Completed in 1897 to a design by renowned Victorian architect A Marshall Mackenzie, the B-listed granite-built house started life as a traditional hunting lodge before being transformed into a hotel.

Now, it is an impressive and delightfully presented private residence.

The grand Victorian house, which is located on the outskirts of Ballater in the heart of Royal Deeside, is packed with beautifully preserved original features and great character.

It is very much a charming, stylish and practical home.

The property’s sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest country homes in the area.

The impressive accommodation includes several inviting reception rooms on the ground floor, such as an imposing formal dining room, welcoming oak-panelled bar and snug, and a stunning conservatory which gives spectacular south-facing views – towards The Coyles of Glen Muick and Lochnagar just beyond.

There is a spacious dining kitchen with high-quality cabinets and a central island unit, with plenty of storage in the form of both larder and pantry.

A bathroom completes this level.

On the first main floor, there is a marvellous L-shaped drawing room with ornate plasterwork and a fine fireplace, as well as a further wood-panelled sitting room.

There are seven luxurious bedrooms in total, four of which have en suite facilities, arranged on the first and second floors, with two additional shower rooms.

A games room and hobby room – which would also make a home office – can be found on the top floor.

A detached cottage, known as Tullich Cottage, is also included in the sale, along with extensive grounds.

Tullich Cottage is centred around an open-plan living room with the kitchen, and a wood burner. It also has three bedrooms and a shower room.

The garden grounds extend to around four acres and are well established with lawns, various paved terraces, planted borders, an ornamental pond and wooded slopes descending to the Pass of Ballater.

A gate opens into 56 acres of mature woodland.

Fiona Gormley, of Savills, said: “Just 10 miles from Balmoral and with a magnificent setting within the Cairngorms National Park, the distinctive crenellated tower of Tullich Lodge is a well-known landmark.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant houses on Royal Deeside, and with its acreage and additional cottage, not to mention its gloriously refurbished interior, it is an exciting property to launch on to the open market.”

Tullich Lodge is on the market at offers over £1,450,000.

Contact: Savills on 0131 247 3739 or bhocking@savills.com