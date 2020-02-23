Two north-east homes available from £325 per month

From just £325 per month you could find your perfect home in Aberdeen.

This immaculate ground floor studio flat is situated close to a wide range of transport links, as well as superb local shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes.

On entering the property, there is a welcoming hallway, generous lounge and a modern kitchen, which is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Completing the accommodation is the stylish shower room, featuring a white two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

It benefits further from double glazing and security entry system.

£325 per month

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737

Presented in immaculate order throughout, this exclusive two-bedroom apartment boasts superb accommodation spanning two floors.

There is a utility room with under stair storage cupboard and access to the rear garden on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a spacious lounge and fully fitted kitchen on open-plan, master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite shower room, a further double bedroom, and a modern bathroom with over bath shower.

£725 per month

Viewing: Peterkins on 01224 428050