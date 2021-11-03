Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Property

Two-bedroom period apartment in Aberdeen’s west end ready to move into

By Jacqueline Wake Young
03/11/2021, 5:00 pm
The lounge at 269 Great Western Road.

Some properties just have that wow factor and 269 Great Western Road is one of them.

This two-bedroom period apartment is beautifully appointed, spacious and ready to move into.

The first-floor property is conveniently located in the sought-after west end of Aberdeen with the added advantage of a garage to the rear.

Benefitting from gas fired central heating and recently-upgraded double-glazed windows to the front, the smart communal hallways are shared with just two other properties.

The 20ft-long lounge is a seamless blend of period detail and contemporary styling.

Upon entering, the hallway features the original tiled floor and two large storage cupboards. A carpeted staircase leads to the first floor accommodation and on to the attractive lounge with its bay window frontage and wood-burning stove.

The 20ft-long (6m) lounge is a seamless blend of period detail and contemporary styling.

Tastefully presented in neutral tones, the room features a high ceiling, bay window, original fire surround with the stove and slate hearth. There is a curved alcove to one side of the fireplace and an “Aberdeen Press” shelved cupboard to the other side.

The upgraded kitchen is accessed from the lounge, creating a flowing space for entertaining.

The upgraded kitchen is accessed from the lounge, creating a flowing space for socialising and entertaining.

The kitchen is fitted with cream shaker-style wall and base units topped with wood-style work surface and upstand incorporating a gas hob with an extractor hood and oven.

Free-standing appliances include a fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine and there is a large window drawing in natural light.

Bedroom one overlooks the garden and has built-in wardrobes with sliding doors.

There are two double bedrooms enjoying a quiet rear aspect and a stylish bathroom completes the layout.

Double bedroom one has a peaceful and pleasant outlook over the garden. It is presented in deep blue and white tones with quality carpeting and built-in wardrobes with sliding doors.

The second double bedroom also enjoys a pleasant outlook over the garden, neutral décor and complementing carpeting.

The second double bedroom with views over the garden.

The bathroom is fitted with a three-piece white suite comprising WC, bowl-style wash hand basin sitting on top of a vanity unit with drawer storage below, and a bath with mains shower attachment and central taps.

The room features co-ordinating splashback tiling and floor tiling, with an opaque window to the side and a chrome heated towel rail.

The bathroom has a three-piece white suite that includes a bowl-style wash hand basin and vanity unit.

With the use of a shared rear garden and an exclusive large garage to the rear, viewing is highly recommended.

The garden is mainly laid to grass with a selection of flowering and evergreen shrubs and trees.

The property has use of a shared rear garden and an exclusive large garage.

The property has the added advantage of a large garage with rear lane access. There is ample space for a vehicle and storage, plus power, light and an up and over door.

In addition, it is possible to apply to Aberdeen City Council for an on-street parking permit for which a fee is payable.

The property enjoys easy access to the main arterial routes to all north-east business centres, Aberdeen airport and the hospital complex at Foresterhill.

The garden is mainly laid to grass with a selection of flowering and evergreen shrubs and trees.

It is within the catchment area for reputable primary and secondary schools, and is also within walking distance of many of the city’s private schools and nurseries.

A good variety of local shops, restaurants and leisure facilities are close at hand. Aberdeen city centre is only a short distance from the property and public transport to many parts of the city is regularly available nearby.

The first-floor property is conveniently located in the sought-after west end of Aberdeen.

Number 269 Great Western Road is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the ASPC website for offers over £220,000.