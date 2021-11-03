Two-bedroom period apartment in Aberdeen’s west end ready to move into

Some properties just have that wow factor and 269 Great Western Road is one of them.

This two-bedroom period apartment is beautifully appointed, spacious and ready to move into.

The first-floor property is conveniently located in the sought-after west end of Aberdeen with the added advantage of a garage to the rear.

Benefitting from gas fired central heating and recently-upgraded double-glazed windows to the front, the smart communal hallways are shared with just two other properties.

Upon entering, the hallway features the original tiled floor and two large storage cupboards. A carpeted staircase leads to the first floor accommodation and on to the attractive lounge with its bay window frontage and wood-burning stove.

The 20ft-long (6m) lounge is a seamless blend of period detail and contemporary styling.

Tastefully presented in neutral tones, the room features a high ceiling, bay window, original fire surround with the stove and slate hearth. There is a curved alcove to one side of the fireplace and an “Aberdeen Press” shelved cupboard to the other side.

The upgraded kitchen is accessed from the lounge, creating a flowing space for socialising and entertaining.

The kitchen is fitted with cream shaker-style wall and base units topped with wood-style work surface and upstand incorporating a gas hob with an extractor hood and oven.

Free-standing appliances include a fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine and there is a large window drawing in natural light.

There are two double bedrooms enjoying a quiet rear aspect and a stylish bathroom completes the layout.

Double bedroom one has a peaceful and pleasant outlook over the garden. It is presented in deep blue and white tones with quality carpeting and built-in wardrobes with sliding doors.

The second double bedroom also enjoys a pleasant outlook over the garden, neutral décor and complementing carpeting.

The bathroom is fitted with a three-piece white suite comprising WC, bowl-style wash hand basin sitting on top of a vanity unit with drawer storage below, and a bath with mains shower attachment and central taps.

The room features co-ordinating splashback tiling and floor tiling, with an opaque window to the side and a chrome heated towel rail.

With the use of a shared rear garden and an exclusive large garage to the rear, viewing is highly recommended.

The garden is mainly laid to grass with a selection of flowering and evergreen shrubs and trees.

The property has the added advantage of a large garage with rear lane access. There is ample space for a vehicle and storage, plus power, light and an up and over door.

In addition, it is possible to apply to Aberdeen City Council for an on-street parking permit for which a fee is payable.

The property enjoys easy access to the main arterial routes to all north-east business centres, Aberdeen airport and the hospital complex at Foresterhill.

It is within the catchment area for reputable primary and secondary schools, and is also within walking distance of many of the city’s private schools and nurseries.

A good variety of local shops, restaurants and leisure facilities are close at hand. Aberdeen city centre is only a short distance from the property and public transport to many parts of the city is regularly available nearby.

Number 269 Great Western Road is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the ASPC website for offers over £220,000.