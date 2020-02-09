£725 per month: Two-bedroom flat with stunning views over Aberdeen Beach

Boasting picturesque views of Aberdeen Beach, this modern two-bedroom apartment is perfect for young professionals and couples.

Not only is Number 211 both stylish and spacious, but it is practical, too.

It is situated a stone’s throw away from the array of amenities available in the city centre, including superb restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.

There are also plenty of sports, leisure and public transport facilities.

211 Links Road, Aberdeen

Two-bedroom first floor executive apartment, providing fantastic views of Aberdeen Beach.

Viewing: Gavin Bain & Co. on 01224 623040

Lauren Leiper, a property sales assistant at Gavin Bain & Co. said: “This executive apartment is situated in a popular, modern development, which offers fantastic views over Aberdeen’s stunning beach.

“Other than the views on offer, occupants will also love the fact that there are plenty of local amenities available within a mere 10-minute walk.

“As for the interiors, they are in excellent condition throughout.”

On entering the property, there is a welcoming entrance hall, with built-in storage cupboard, which provides access to all accommodation.

This comprises an attractive lounge with box bay window, and a luxurious dining kitchen fitted with an excellent range of integrated appliances.

Both the lounge and kitchen boast ample space for free-standing furniture, and offer great areas for entertaining friends and family members.

Further accommodation includes two well-proportioned double bedrooms, one of which enjoys its very own en-suite bathroom area.

Lauren said: “It’s a great apartment for those that love city centre living.

“And to top it off, there’s also designated parking to a residents car park outside.”

There is also access to the development’s bike shed, offering additional storage facilities should it be required.

The property benefits further from gas central heating, double glazing and maple wood flooring.

It is available for lease on a fully-furnished basis.