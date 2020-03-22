Three north-east homes available from £495 per month

One of these three north-east properties could be your next rental home.

From quiet villages to the city centre, these properties are all of a high standard and ready to move into.

Flat 4, 15 Kings Gate, Aberdeen – £495 per month

Situated in a sought after area in the west end of Aberdeen, this desirable one-bedroom first floor flat has much to offer.

The impressive property, which is serviced by gas central heating, is presented in immaculate order and is tastefully decorated to enhance its original features, which have been retained excellently over the years.

Inside, there is a welcoming entrance hall, elegant lounge with bay window, well-equipped kitchen, stylish bathroom and one beautifully-presented double bedroom, which offers ample space for free standing furniture.

Viewing: Laurie & Co on 01224 645085

9 Cameron Court, Stonehaven – £550 per month

This smart and modern two-bedroom ground floor flat is in excellent decorative order throughout, and benefits from double glazing and electric heating.

Situated in a quiet development in the picturesque town of Stonehaven, the accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hall, comfortable lounge, kitchen fitted with an array of integrated appliances, two double bedrooms offering ample space for furnishings, and a bathroom.

Outside, there is a mutual garden, rotary dryer and one private parking space.

Viewing: Kinnear & Falconer on 01569 763555

Balnahard House, Finzean, Banchory – £1,500 per month

This newly renovated four-bedroom property offers far-reaching views and four good-sized double bedrooms, two of which benefit from desirable en-suite shower rooms and two with en-suite bathrooms.

As well as impressive accommodation, the area itself is served by a primary school, local market shop and tearoom.

Located less than 10 miles from both Banchory and Aboyne, future occupants will have a variety of practical amenities close by, including supermarkets, leisure centres, public transport, and golf courses.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044