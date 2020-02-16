Three Aberdeen flats from £450 per month

This week, we’ve selected a number of our favourite properties available for rent in Aberdeen.

From city centre pads to a new Bucksburn home, these three flats are available from £450 per month:

This one-bedroom ground-floor flat is set within a new housing development, which boasts an abundance of flats that have been upgraded to a good standard with neutral decor throughout.

Internally, the property comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, well-proportioned lounge-kitchen, double bedroom with built-in wardrobe facilities, and a modern bathroom with a shower installed over the bath.

It benefits even further from gas central heating, double glazing and off-street parking.

Available for £450 pcm

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737

Based in the heart of the city’s vibrant centre, this attractive one-bedroom first-floor apartment enjoys a wide range of modern comforts and spacious accommodation.

Decorated to a good standard, the flat comprises an entrance hallway, which contains two large storage cupboards, a lounge with floor-to-ceiling window and ample space for entertaining, and a fully fitted kitchen.

There is also a good-sized double bedroom and a white three-piece suite bathroom.

The property benefits further from security entrance and residents’ permit parking outside.

Available for £495 pcm

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

Spacious and stylish, this four-bedroom terraced property has much to offer a wide range of home-buyers. Not only does it benefit from impressive features, including gas central heating, partially double-glazed windows, and fireplaces in both public rooms, but it is also ideally situated for those that require the amenities available in the city centre.

The accommodation is well-proportioned and decorated to a high standard. There is also a private garden to the rear, which would be ideal for summer get-togethers or al fresco dining in the warmer months.

Avalable for £1,300 pcm

Viewing: James & George Collie on 01224-583338